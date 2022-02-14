Super Bowl LVI: See Photos of Rams, Bengals Players Standing for National Anthem

Well, Outsiders, it looks like the players are some of the many Americans moved by Mickey Guyton’s performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

In a recent set of photos posted to FOX New’s Twitter, the Rams and Bengals respectfully stand for the patriotic number. A few players even looked a bit teary-eyed.

STAR-SPANGLED SUPER BOWL: National Anthem wows at championship game as every athlete is seen standing proud to be an American. https://t.co/3KIEptU4lT pic.twitter.com/dcnAnZzyPu — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 14, 2022

What a beautiful way to bring both teams together before going to battle on the field!

Super Bowl LVI: 50 Cent Makes Surprise Halftime Show Appearance

After much speculation about the surprise Super Bowl performer, fans no longer have to spend time guessing. Rapper 50 Cent made a special appearance at the show!

The Super Bowl halftime show was nothing short of amazing! The Bengals and Rams were the stars of the event. However, what’s a show without a little music? Of course, this includes the 46-year-old rapper, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson. And he came out on stage in the most unexpected way yet.

Surprise, Outsiders! The “Intro” rapper joined Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J Blige on the list of performers at the popular sports event! After Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre teamed up to perform “The Next Episode” and “California Love,” viewers saw an upside-down 50 Cent ready for action. But I have to admit, seeing that was extremely nerve-wracking. I can only imagine his fear of falling on his head in the middle of a performance! Multiple dancers joined him on stage while he performed his hit song “In da Club.”

Fans Speculated Who Would’ve Been the Mystery Performer at the Super Bowl LXI

Before 50 Cent’s guest appearance at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, rumors floated around as to the identity of the surprise guest performer. The rapper even spoke with The Associated Press as to whether or not he’d be at the show on Sunday.

“They got a lot of rules with NFL and stuff like that and it would be down to a T the way they rehearse that. So I don’t know what’s going on with that. I think it’s a Dr. Dre thing that one right there. Then you got Em with Kendrick right. It’s hard to do Dr. Dre without Snoop,” he stated. “Gotta see what happens.”

Well, millions saw what happened at the Super Bowl. They saw 50 Cent surprise the world with an amazing show that’ll be hard to forget.