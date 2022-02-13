Super Bowl LVI: Police Boycotting Halftime Show Over Snoop Dogg’s Involvement

There are some police officers who will not be watching or supporting the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in a boycott over rap star Snoop Dogg.

We get a little more insight about this boycott from an article by PopCulture. Snoop Dogg has not been silent about his criticism of the police over the years. In fact, he just released a song called “Police” with rapper J5 Slap on board. The song has some graphic lyrics in it, too.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI, some police groups have posted their intention to boycott the game. There are some who plan on not being there for the halftime show.

Super Bowl LVI Entertainer Is Highly Critical Of Police In New Song

In this song, Snoop Dogg and J5 Slap rap about not being able to trust police officers. They encourage listeners to “take your guns that you using to shoot each other and start shooting at these bad-a** motherf**king police / that’ll impress a motherf**ing n***** like me… Cause these police getting way too motherf**ing out of line.”

Snoop Dogg will appear with Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige, among others, at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. There are some surprises in store for the entertainment between halves of the game that pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams.

Last Friday, the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association official Facebook page had a post about the song. The association said that its leaders would be boycotting the Super Bowl in response.

“Encouraging people to shoot police officers apparently earns you a spot as a headliner at the Superbowl,” the post reads. “If you choose to watch the game at all, (we won’t be) halftime is a great moment to shut your TV off in honor of those men and women in blue who gave their lives for us.”

Snoop Dogg Has Denied Allegations of Having Gang Affiliations

As part of this post about Super Bowl LVI halftime entertainment and Snoop Dogg, screenshots of a letter were provided from attorney Anthony Capetola to the CEO of Svedka Vodka William Newlands.

Capetola wants Newlands to drop Snoop Dogg as a brand ambassador over these lyrics. He wrote: “Long story short, and especially in light of the killings of two young police officers in New York City, it is outrageous that you would use this entertainer to promote your brand.”

Snoop Dogg was accused of having gang affiliations early in his career, which he denied in 1993. He became active in demonstrations against police violence starting in 2016 after the murders of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling. He helped organize a peaceful march on the LAPD headquarters with other celebrities at the time.