Super Bowl LVI: Security Tackles Fan Running on the Field During Play

Outsiders — can you imagine spending thousands on a ticket to Super Bowl LVI just to run onto the field and get tackled by security? That’s exactly what one fan did on Sunday.

Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals came right down to the very end. While the Rams are getting crowned Super Bowl champs, one fan won’t be able to watch it. As a matter of fact, there’s a good chance he’s spending some time in a Los Angeles jail cell.

About midway through the third quarter of the big game, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an errant pass that was picked off by Bengals defensive back Chidobe Awuzie. Shortly after that sequence, a fan was able to get out onto the field at SoFi Stadium. The fan was fully clothed, wearing what looked like an official Super Bowl 56 jacket of some kind. He ran around the field before finally getting decked by security guards at about the 10-yard-line.

Check out a video of what happened down below:

This guy is not supposed to be on the field …#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/WZhEwwL7pm — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 14, 2022

NFL fans are used to streakers and fans running onto the field at this point. It seems like it happens all the time. As a matter of fact, just last year a Florida man named Yuri Andrade ran out onto the field at Raymond James Stadium during Super Bowl 55. He was arrested and faced a misdemeanor trespassing charge for his actions.

“Bet you he’s got $50,000 on a fan running on the field prop bet,” one person commented.

“There’s gotta be one every year,” another person said. “It’s kind of stale at this point, but someone always does it. Sad.”

“Shocking anyone could get on that field at all,” a third person said.

Super Bowl LVI Tickets Were Through the Roof

It’s pretty hard to believe that someone would spend thousands of dollars on a ticket to Super Bowl LVI just to blow it by running onto the field and getting arrested. But just like this particular fan did on Sunday, it seems to happen almost every year.

As for ticket prices to the game in Los Angeles, the average price was hovering right around $9,500. The cheapest tickets were just over $5,000, while the most expensive tickets — a seat in a 24-person luxury suite — would cost more than $900,000. We aren’t sure where Sunday’s streaker was sitting at SoFi Stadium, but we are sure that he wasted it. That is, unless, he made some kind of bet to win money by running on the field.

In the end, we will all forget about this particular fan until next year’s Super Bowl rolls around when there might be another streaker who gets out onto the field.