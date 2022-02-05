Super Bowl LVI Ticket Prices Soaring Through the Roof: Here’s How Much They Cost

If you are planning on going to Super Bowl LVI, you better be prepared to spend. Tickets to the big game are soaring through the roof.

That’s right, Outsiders — the average ticket price for the upcoming Super Bowl in Los Angeles is currently $9,496. According to the event ticket search engine, TicketIQ, that is the second-highest average ticket price ever. If that average price remains the same up until kickoff, it will officially be the second-highest since 2015. The average ticket price for that year’s Super Bowl was $9,723.

“Tickets for Super Bowl 56 are currently averaging at $9,086 on the secondary market, making it the fourth straight day that the average list price has been under the $10,000 mark,” TicketIQ said in an update on Saturday.

“Traditionally, tickets on the secondary market have fallen to their lowest average asking price in the days immediately before the game and on game day. Overall, in the final week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, the average list price has dropped 13%.”

This year, the Super Bowl is being played between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. And SoFi Stadium is expected to be at full capacity with more than 70,000 fans on hand. But the high ticket prices have people sounding off on social media. That includes former Bengals star wide receiver, Chad Johnson. You may know him by his nickname “OchoCinco”.

“Can someone explain how the diehard fans of these teams are suppose to support their team & attend the game?”

Cheapest Super Bowl Ticket is $5,300

There’s no denying that the ticket prices to this year’s Super Bowl are insanely high. The current cheapest ticket available costs $5,300. Tickets in the lower levels of SoFi Stadium are in the $8,000-$9,000 range. And to secure a seat in a 24-person luxury suite, you will be paying more than $900,000.

Meanwhile, even though the current cheapest ticket is $5,300, TickPick co-founder and CEO Brett Goldberg says that fans who want to go to the Super Bowl should keep a close eye on prices. He noted that there is a chance you could get a ticket for under $5,000 if the prices drop.

“For now, the average purchase price for this year’s Super Bowl is currently the most expensive on record,” Goldberg said. “The get-in price, though, may drop below $5,000 this weekend, as we have noticed a steady drop since the matchup was set. Fans looking for the most affordable tickets should keep their eyes on that get-in over the coming days.”

Historically, the best time to buy tickets to the Super Bowl has been right after Championship Sunday, as ticket prices usually drop around 12 percent during that time.