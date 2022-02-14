Super Bowl LVI: Watch Dwayne Johnson’s Electrifying Introduction

“Finally! The Super Bowl has come back to Los Aaaaaangel-es!” announces Dwayne The Rock Johnson while he addresses a cheering Super Bowl crowd Sunday evening.

“It is time,” The Rock continues as he hypes the crowd for Super Bowl LVI.

“Time for a team to unleash a soul-crushing, unrelenting defense,” the WWE superstar continues.

“A head-spinning onslaught of an offense,” Johnson continues. “And take care of unfinished business right here, right now!”

The NFL Twitter page shared the moment Sunday evening in case anyone missed the big moment as Dwayne Johnson announces the Super Bowl LVI game from the fifty-yard line in Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium.

“[email protected] INCREDIBLE OPENING TO #SBLVI,” notes the NFL Twitter post which includes a video of Johnson’s energetic opening.

In a performance that surely takes us fans of Dwayne The Rock Johnson straight back to his days in the WWE ring, the actor, performer, and wrestler is electrifying as he introduces the teams bidding for the 2022 number one spot in the Super Bowl LVI.

The Super Bowl’s Excitement Begins With An Electrifying Intro

“Ladies and gentleman, the champions of the NFC, your Los Angeles Raaaaaams!” the performer continues in his impressive introduction performance. After giving the Rams fans some time to give their team a flourish of applause and cheers, Johnson continues with the rousing intro.

“It is time,” The Rock continues.

“Time for a team that has risen from the ashes to become one of the most feared, dominant, absolutely electrifying teams in the NFL,” Johnson continues. “Time to give their city their first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Ladies and gentleman, the champions of the AFC, your Cincinnati Bengaaaaals!” Of course, it was at this moment when a sea of football fans clad in orange and black cheered for their players as they gear up to take the field against the Rams.

“It. Is. Time,” Dwayne Johnson continues as the cheers begin to die down.

“Time for all of us here, and millions around the world to bear witness to these incredible players,” he continues in the thrilling Super Bowl LVI introduction. “Who will leave every ounce of sweat, guts, and pride and legacy on this hallowed field.”

This, the announcer says, is what champions do. And, we all know that there are certainly champions on that Super Bowl LVI field tonight.

“Ladies and gentleman,” Dwayne Johnson continues as he wraps up his introduction of the Super Bowl competitors. “It is my honor to say ‘finally, it is time for the Super Boooooowwwwl!”