Super Bowl LVI: What Is Dr. Dre’s Net Worth?

So, it seems there will be some football being played at a Dr. Dre concert tonight. And, joining the rap-music icon for the concert performance most millennials can only dream of will be fellow 1990s and 2000s music icons Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar.

Ever since the teaser for tonight’s Superbowl LVI’s halftime performance dropped a few weeks ago, millennials have been counting down the days until the moment the music legends come together on stage for what is destined to be an unforgettable moment in music. Especially welcoming a sort of comeback for Dr. Dre.

A business mogul; former member of the rap group N.W.A; one of the first artists to record under Death Row Records; and the face behind the OG blue tooth headphones, Beats By Dre, Dr. Dre has built a career that skyrocketed him into icon status. But, with all of this on the rapper’s resume, and his lengthy career in the business, where does that leave Dr. Dre when it comes to his net worth?

As of 2021, the music icon’s net worth was reported to be an impressive $820 million. This number lands Dr. Dre among the top three richest rappers in the world, notes Wealthy Gorilla. The singer/businessman reportedly also sold his Beats By Dre to Apple for $3 billion in 2014.

The Impressive Net-Worth Dr. Dre Has Made Started In the DJ Booth

Dr. Dre first became a well-known name on the music scene when started DJ-ing at some well-known clubs. It was here that Dr. Dre would begin forming the group that would catapult the rapper to stardom, N.W.A.

In 1986, the popular rap group which included rappers Ice Cube, the late Eazy-E, DJ Yella, and MC Ren released their iconic debut album, Straight Outta Compton. By the early 1990s, Dr. Dre left the group starting his solo career. In 1992, Dre released his debut solo album, The Chronic which shattered album sale records and earned the performer multiple accolades.

Super Bowl? More Like Chicken Wing Bowl!

Sure, Super Bowl Sunday is one of our favorite times of the year. Not only is it the ultimate Bowl game for footballers and fans alike, but it’s also the moment we can catch a glimpse of some of the best television ads to date. And, it’s also the perfect excuse for friends and families to get together and enjoy some of their very favorite football snacks. The most famous of these? Chicken wings, of course! And, according to a report from the National Chicken Council, football fans are expected to consume about 1.42 billion chicken wings in total during tonight’s Rams and Bengals matchup.

This number is up from last year’s total, which is wonderful news for the industry since prices are continuing to rise; with little suggestion that these increases will slow down anytime soon.

“Retail wing prices are up about $0.30 per pound on average from the same time last year,” explains the National Chicken Council of the delicious Super Bowl treat.