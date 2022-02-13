Super Bowl LVI: What Is Eminem’s Net Worth?

The Real Slim Shady will be under the bright lights once again. That’s right, Outsiders. Eminem is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. But what is the famous rapper’s net worth?

You better believe that Eminem will be earning himself a very nice paycheck now that Super Bowl Sunday is officially here. Not only is the big game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals going to be exciting, but so is the halftime show. If you haven’t heard, Eminem will be joining up with legends in the music industry like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Together, the artists have combined for a total of 43 Grammy Awards and put together countless hit songs. So, we can expect them to get things rocking on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Eminem’s Net Worth

Just about everyone on the planet knows who Eminem is. Not only is he one of the most iconic rappers ever, but he’s also appeared in movies, written books, and even opened up a restaurant. It’s all of those different avenues that have allowed the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, to rack up more than $230 million in total earnings, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Eminem makes anywhere from $20-$50 million per year depending on whether or not he is touring and performing.

Eminem, 49, spoke to SiriusXM’s Sway Calloway about feeling a little nervous prior to the show.

“It’s f—ing nerve-wracking,” he said. “There’s nothing more final than live TV. So, if you f— up, your f— up is there forever.”

Check out the Super Bowl LVI halftime show trailer down below:

Who is Eminem rooting for in Super Bowl LVI?

You can be certain that Eminem will add a big paycheck to his already huge bank account after performing at Super Bowl LVI. But the game and his performance will be more meaningful to him than just financially.

You may recall that the man who goes by Slim Shady grew up in Detroit, Michigan. It was there he started rapping as a teenager and quickly rose up the ranks of Detroit’s battle rap scene. It was also there that Eminem became a huge fan of Detroit’s professional sports teams. So, can you guess who he will be rooting for in Super Bowl LVI?

If you guessed the Los Angeles Rams, you’d be right. Eminem wants the Rams to win because their quarterback, Matthew Stafford, played for the Lions from 2009-2020.

“We feel like this is the closest [the Lions] are gonna get to a Super Bowl, is through Matt Stafford,” he said. “So, it’s a perfect scenario where I can root for a team that I like because of Matt Stafford and the Detroit connection.”