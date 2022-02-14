Super Bowl LVI: Who Is Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher?

Throughout his football days, one person has consistently been by Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow’s side: his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.

The two are college sweethearts. They both started attending Ohio State University in 2015, but they didn’t start dating until 2017. In August of that year, Holzmacher posted a funny caption about Joe Burrow from the field at Ohio Stadium. “10/10 … 1 being the best,” she joked. A year later, in August 2018, she celebrated their first anniversary on Instagram with a black-and-white picture of them.

Earlier in 2018, Joe Burrow had graduated early from Ohio State University. After that, he enrolled at Louisiana State University to be a quarterback for the Tigers. He commemorated his time at OSU with a bittersweet Instagram caption. “The first chapter was a pretty great one,” he wrote in May 2018. “Now it’s time to write the next one.” Along with the caption, he shared a slide of pictures from his time at the university.

Olivia Holzmacher, who went on to graduate from OSU a year later in 2019, and Joe Burrow managed to stay together despite their newfound distance. She supported him from afar through his many football wins. In January 2020, she cheered for Burrow as he won the National Championship with LSU. Not too long after that, he was drafted first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL draft.

Of course, as any girlfriend would, Olivia Holzmacher was quick to show her support for her now-NFL boyfriend. “Tonight a new chapter starts for you!” she shared online. “Thankful to be by your side joe and to be a part of the the past three seasons. I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime night for you.”

Now, it’s 2022, and Joe Burrow is playing with the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. And, of course, Olivia Holzmacher is right there with him, cheering him on. US Magazine reports that she’s already posted pictures in California at the SoFi stadium. That was days before the Super Bowl was set to happen, so we’re sure she’s still cheering him on from the sidelines tonight.

For Burrow, playing the Super Bowl feels normal. There’s just a lot more at stake for this game day. The Bengals haven’t had a major game since 1988. “Coming into this week, game prep, it just feels like another week,” Burrow told the press. “Obviously, it’s the Super Bowl and we’re gonna have to try to eliminate as many distractions as we can, but it feels normal.”