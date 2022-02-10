Super Bowl: One City Wants the Game to Go International in 2026

So how would a good ol’ American Super Bowl play in jolly ol’ England? Weird, right? We even differ on who can touch the ball.

But football is a big, multi-billion dollar business. So if the NFL can make more, you explore new markets. A report from the Daily Mail suggests that Tottenham football club wants to lobby for the Super Bowl, bringing it to London for 2026. After all, the club already has an existing contract with the NFL to play American football at its stadium through 2027.

In case you’ve been living in an alternate universe, this year’s Super Bowl (LVI) is at glistening SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The LA Rams earned the right to play at their own home stadium by winning the NFC title. The Rams take on the upstart Cincinnati Bengals, led by second-year pro Joe Burrow. Both teams feature head coaches under 40. Meanwhile, the Rams are a four-point favorite.

Next year’s Super Bowl is set for February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, outside Phoenix, Ariz. The 2024 game will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Like SoFi, Allegiant Stadium is state-of-the-art fresh on the market. Then in 2025, the game returns to New Orleans and the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans had been set for 2024, but needed to switch dates because of conflicts with Mardi Gras.

NFL London 2021 game between Miami and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. , England. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Both Sofi and Allegiant Stadiums opened in 2020 and the NFL immediately put them in the Super Bowl rotation. New Orleans and Glendale also are popular choices.

London Floats Around in Super Bowl Conversation

This isn’t the first time London has been floated as a possible Super Bowl site. But conventional thinking is the NFL won’t place the world’s biggest football game in a city that doesn’t sport an American football franchise. There’s even chatter about placing the game in Australia. An afternoon kickoff in Australia would be a prime-time game here, so there’s no need to worry much about the gargantuan difference in time zones.

A Super Bowl outside the United States also came up in 2016. Although the NFL wants to expand its market beyond our borders, putting the biggest annual one-day sporting event somewhere else seems too extreme.

“While a non-U.S. staged Super Bowl is not out of the question, I can’t see it happening within the next 15-20 years at least,” Bob Dorfman, a sports marketing expert at San Francisco’s Baker Street Advertising told Reuters.

“Imagine a UEFA Champions League final in New York or Los Angeles, that’s about an equal scenario. American football is simply too ‘American’ for its most important game to be played anywhere but in America.”

So that brings us back to Tottenham, which does have a newish stadium. Underneath the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium there’s an artificial turf football field. The 62,000-seat stadium is one year older than SoFi and Allegiant. Tottenham has yet to lease the corporate naming rights for the stadium.

But the difference in time zones would play havoc with both American and European markets for a Super Bowl. There’s a five-hour time difference between London and New York. For context, this year’s Super Bowl is set for a 6:30 p.m. kick, Eastern time.