Super Bowl Ratings: Los Angeles Doesn’t Crack Top Ten Markets Despite Rams Winning

Los Angeles natives know that the city of angels is a Dodgers and Lakers town at its core. Other sport franchises like the Raiders in the 80s can thrive there, given the city’s enormous population, but die-hard sports fans basically flock to two teams. They bleed Dodger-blue or the purple and gold of the Showtime Lakers, and not even the NFL can compete with those allegiances just yet.

On Sunday, the city hosted its first Super Bowl in the newly built SoFi stadium. Furthermore, the game featured the Los Angeles Rams — the team that left LA decades ago for St. Louis, but returned to Southern California recently to tepid fanfare. The Rams even won the big game, to boot, the team’s first Super bowl win in over 20 years.

You’d think the city would be falling in love with the franchise all over again; after all, Tinseltown loves whatever is new and popular. But LA locals didn’t seem especially interested in their new winners. The market didn’t even crack the top 10 for local viewership.

Super Bowl ratings continue to impress despite LA’s lackluster interest

According to nationwide viewership numbers that were released Tuesday, the Super Bowl drew 112.3 million viewers. Roughly 101 million watched on television, while about 11 million streamed the game in some capacity.

As could be expected, Cincinnati turned in the biggest market numbers with a 46.1/84. Over half of the city was glued to their television sets to watch the Bengals narrowly lose to the Rams. Los Angeles, on the other hand, turned in a 36.7/84, below cities like Columbus and Jacksonville. Interestingly enough, the second-best number came out of Detroit, the city in which Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spent more than a decade as a Lion.

The game was available on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, NFL Digital, and Yahoo Sports mobile properties. The accessibility certainly helped numbers, despite one of the two teams’ home cities turning in a lackluster viewership number. As a result, the game ranked as the most-watched program in five years since Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and the Falcons. That game drew 113.7 million viewers at the time.

Here are the top 10 cities in terms of market viewership ratings for Super Bowl LVI:

Cincinnati — 46.1

Detroit — 45.9

Pittsburgh — 45.6

Columbus — 45.4

Kansas City — 44.6

Milwaukee — 44

Cleveland — 44

Boston — 42.6

Philadelphia — 42.3

Jacksonville — 41.3

In an official statement, the Chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Mark Lazarus said, “The Super Bowl once again delivered a massive audience, which included NBC and the unmatched power of broadcast television as well as first-ever presentations on Peacock and Telemundo, and led into our most-watched Olympics coverage in four years.”