‘Survivor 42’ Contestant Has Been Posting About the Show for Years on Reddit

Survivor 42 is another reminder that the show has been on TV for a long time. Fans are playing on the show, even former Redditors.

There have been fans in the past that have competed on the show. However, this one is a bit more rare. In a world of social media, message boards, and the wonderful marriage of the two, Reddit. Zach Wurtenburger is a 21-year-old law student. And, he’s carrying the online fanbase on his back. He has the support of an entire subreddit behind him before an episode ever airs.

Wurtenburger is so young, he is as old as the show itself. He has never known a world without the show. Survivor 42 is going to be the newest edition of the show and if having a Redditor competing doesn’t prove we are living in the future, I don’t know what does.

While there isn’t much precedent, there is one example of a Redditor competing on the show. Back in the David vs. Goliath season, Adam Klein competed and won. He was good enough to get a chance to play again in Winners At War. Adam is even active in the community today, so you might see him commenting or posting every now and then.

If a fan loves a show enough to post on a message board about it, then that means they have a real passion for it. Maybe these Reddit fans are capable of putting a good game together. Studying film and asking about the best strategies online for years could lead to a well-rounded player.

Will this be a time for Survivor 42 to have a fan winner? It just might be. But, there is a lot of game to play before that is decided.

‘Survivor 42’ Contestants Predict The Season

When Survivor 42 contestants got together, the show had them make predictions about the season. Just what they think would happen or hope would happen. There was a mix of responses that went from two-word answers to more detailed answers.

“We’re about to have the first woman to ever win five individual immunity challenges in one season,” Tori Meehan said. She’s from a family of big-time fans. “It’s going to happen. Men have done it. Therefore, it going to happen someday.” She even asked, “Why can’t that be me?” So, expect Meehan to make a go at these challenges.

Five immunity challenges are tough. Most contestants are lucky to win just one, let alone a handful. Survivor 42 is set to be a great season. It will be similar to last season, but with its own twists and hidden secrets. There is a group of contestants that are set to make a run at the money and the title of the last survivor.