‘Survivor 42’ Contestant Tori Meehan Is Living Out Her Entire Family’s Dream

Survivor 42 is gearing up to air its next batch of episodes. And fans of the show are loving to get to know the contestants a bit more before seeing the season. One contestant, Tori Meehan is living out her entire family’s dream.

Meehan, a 25-year-old contestant who comes from a family of superfans, explained in an interview with Parade how much it meant for her to be there.

“Survivor is not even just my dream. I’m literally living my family’s dream. I come from a very big family. I’m the middle child of five. And in our family, faith is really important to all of us. So, of course, Jesus is number one. But Survivor and Jeff Probst are a very close second,” she said.

Amazingly, she comes from a family of such diehard superfans that she wasn’t even the first in her family to audition for the hit reality show. Her mom also threw her hat in the ring over a decade ago. Not to mention, they make Survivor a part of their Christmas holiday.

“We even have a tradition where every single Christmas, of course, we do the usual breakfast and opening presents. But the main thing I look forward to on Christmas is we will binge-watch an entire season of Survivor that same day,” she continued.

Meehan and Her Sisters Used to Eat ‘Survivor’ Themed Meals

Coming from a family of Superfans, it seems like Meehan has been preparing for Survivor since she was a kid. She’s not going to let on how much she loves the game at the start of the competition, but it seems like she really does.

“I’ll even give just one more story because I love thinking of this one and my younger self. On Thursday nights when Survivor used to air, my four siblings and I wouldn’t even sit on the couch to watch. We would sit as close to the TV as we could, crisscross applesauce. And we would have our Survivor dinner,” she explained.

Considering that Survivor contestants have to live off of very little, any true Survivor dinner wouldn’t be very appetizing. And it turns out, they wanted to keep it authentic.

The meal “was a bowl of rice and some mandarin oranges. The rice because that’s what they eat on the show, obviously. But the mandarin oranges symbolized the grubs that you’d have to eat. So this goes back a long, long way. So for me to be here is very surreal. And I’m so freaking ready!”

Meehan definitely seems like someone to watch out for in the pre-game interviews. Hopefully, she won’t follow in the footsteps of some of the superfans before her and overplay once she gets there. You can catch the first episode of Survivor 42 on March 9th at 8/7 central on CBS.