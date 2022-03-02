‘Survivor 42’ Contestant Wants to Make Jeff Probst Go ‘Wow’

One Survivor 42 contestant hopes to wow host Jeff Probst this season. It’s not the easiest task, considering he’s seen a lot over the show’s 42 seasons, but Jenny Kim thinks she has it in her.

During a video about herself and her goals in the game, Jenny talks about her desire to wow the long-time host.

“I love when you surprise jeff and he goes ‘wow!'” Jenny said. “I wanna get a wow reaction out of him.”

Jenny also talks about her need to be perfect, and as a perfectionist, she knows that the hardest part of this game for her is she’s not going to be the best at everything. But that’s good. She knows this game is going to make her “comfortably uncomfortable,” and that’s the point.

Another ‘Survivor 42’ Contestant Wants to Make History

There are certainly a lot of ambitious players this year. Not only do we have the ruthlessly determined perfectionist Jenny Kim, but we also have contestants like Jonathan Young, a 29-year-old spearfisher from Alabama. He wants to win the most immunity challenges in Survivor history. If he were to pull something like that off, he’d be incredibly hard to beat.

Young is incredibly fit, and his hobby of spearfishing is sure to benefit him in this game. But it takes more than just Braun to win Survivor. You have to have a strategy. You have to be able to work with and be convincing to others. and he’s determined to also try and bring a good social game to the table.

But he’s not the only one looking to break immunity challenge-based records. Contestant Tori Meehan, whose an absolute superfan of the show, wants to become the first female contestant to win five immunity challenges. A few men have done it before, and a few women have come close. And she feels its bound to happen soon.

“We’re about to have the first woman to ever win five individual immunity challenges in one season. It’s going to happen. Men have done it. Therefore, it is going to happen someday,” She told Entertainment Weekly. “A woman’s gonna do it, so why not me? Why can’t that be me? So that’s one of my goals. It’s lofty, but I also know how to create goals with clients.”

Meehan is one of the many contestants who has been watching Survivor since she was just a kid. She’s not only a superfan, but she’s from an entire family of superfans. It would awesome to see her pull that off.

Survivor makes its return next week on March 9th at 8/7 central on CBS.