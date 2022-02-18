‘Survivor 42’ Contestant Zach Wurtenberger Reveals Secret He Doesn’t Want Others to Know

Survivor 42 contestant Zach Wurtenberger already has a leg up on the competition.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the student discussed what he doesn’t want his competitors to know about him.

He hopes to keep the fact that he is a speech and debate champion to himself. He even won the Tournament of Champions. The Tournament of Champions is “kind of like the Winners at War of debate”. Those contestants are winners of other tournaments and they come together to battle it out.

“I know the skills that I take from speech and debate are going to help me a lot,” he admitted.

Wurtenberger is 22 years old and from Weston, Florida but resides in St. Louis, Missouri. He is currently a college student.

He told CBS that his favorite hobbies include social strategy games, sketch comedy writing and running. would describe himself as “clever, competitive and storyteller.”

When asked what the accomplishment that he is most proud of is, it mostly has to do with his school work.

“At the moment, there’s a bunch of academic stuff,” he shared. “Like getting into Washington University and winning the Tournament of Champions (the biggest tournament of the year in debate). But for personal accomplishments, I’m really proud of this one sketch I wrote for our spring comedy show, titled “Skate Park.” There was no trophy or award or anything, but I worked extremely hard on it, and it absolutely killed. It was really rewarding.”

All About ‘Survivor 42’ Contestant Zach

Wurtenberger said that he is a go-getter and a hustler. He strives for good grades and works hard for his livelihood. He revealed in the same interview that his parents are his personal heroes. They have supported him throughout his life and is lucky to have them.

“When I was going through tough times, they were always there for me,” he said. “And I just want to be able to repay them some day. And for non-family hero, Ethan Zohn. He was the first Jewish person I ever saw on TV, which was so insanely cool for 5-year-old me. And beyond that, he’s just such an inspirational person.”

In terms of how he will play the game, he compared himself to Todd Herzog who competed in China. He ended up being able to control every vote “from the shadows.”

“We’re in a period of SURVIVOR now where the tallest tree is the first one cut,” he noted. “Just look at Edge of Extinction’s boot order. You need to build a resume, but you can’t let anyone realize how extensive your resume is until it’s too late.”

Todd was able to keep an overall low threat level, something that he hopes to take after.

“I’d also love to mix that with Jeremy’s meat shield strategy,” he added. “So that I’m never the first one targeted if things go awry.”