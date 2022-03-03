‘Survivor 42’ Contestants Reveal How They Stayed Busy During Pandemic

For many fans of reality TV, past seasons of “Survivor” were the perfect show to binge-watch during the ongoing pandemic. There are plenty of past seasons to watch, after all. The newest season is number 42, which means we have 41 past seasons full of backstabbing, competitive gold.

The show was like an alternate reality full of sunny beaches and a glorious $1 million at the end of the line. While daydreaming about being on “Survivor,” it’s hard not to imagine where some of these contestants are today and what they were doing during the pandemic.

Is there any chance they were also sitting on their couch watching past seasons of “Survivor?” Given many of the people who go on the show are self-proclaimed superfans, it is very likely.

Well, Entertainment Weekly asked each of the future contestants for “Survivor 42” what they did to keep busy during quarantine.

Turns out a lot of them did in fact watch “Survivor.” It was more as homework than just pure entertainment, however. By binging lots of seasons of the show, they can try to get ahead on strategy and just overall knowledge of all things “Survivor.”

Romeo said that he used old-school DVDs to watch, despite the show being available on different streaming platforms. While some people spent the time strategizing, others looked to other methods to help the time pass.

Perhaps the most relatable was Lydia who declared that she “drank a lot. That was a good passing of the time.” It’s pretty different from Drea who said she instead worked out with her husband every day.

‘Survivor’ Contestant Daniel Strunk’s Quarantine Go-To

While everyone has their own techniques to help the time pass and to avoid feeling stir-crazy, perhaps Daniel Strunk’s is the most intriguing. The hobby he chose is equal parts amazing and somewhat alarming. It may just make him the underdog to look out for on the show, as well.

“I was so inspired by the 5-7 vote at the final 12 that I came up with Strunk’s Law, which is a two-page axiomatic Survivor universal law that I can explain in more detail if Dalton Ross ever interviews me later. But the long and short of it is that they were very dumb, the Goliath tribe, in the 5-7 vote, because they should have split their vote at least 5-2. Frankly, the optimal thing to do would have been to vote 4-3, because then the Goliaths would have won without having to play any idols at all. So anyway, I wrote this in a bathtub, by the way. I took a bath every day during quarantine, and that was a lot of fun. Quarantine was the best. I don’t know what everyone thought it would be so brutal. It was just a blast,” Strunk said.

Can you imagine if after all that hard work the paper slips out of his hand and falls into his soapy quarantine bathwater? Well, we’re glad it didn’t. This way he could show off the real physical proof in Fiji that this is something he spent his time doing.

Tune into the newest season of “Survivor” when it airs on March 9 on CBS. We may just see Strunk’s Law become a reality.