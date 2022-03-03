‘Survivor 42’ Contestants Share Their Questionable Ideas for Game Twists

Honestly, “Survivor” is like a big game of Twister. It’s full of constant twists and turns to properly maneuver to victory, as well as some pretty outright awkward social situations.

It’s all a part of the fun, however. That includes both for the competitors and the fans watching back at home. Nothing is more entertaining than plot twists “Survivor” cooked up for a new season of the CBS series.

From a steal the vote advantage to redemption island to the split idol to the legacy advantage, “Survivor” sure knows how to get creative. I mean, don’t get us started on the invisible monster that was apparently on the loose taunting contestants last season. Bonus points for creativity on that one.

There is one big difference fans will notice on “Survivor” seasons now. Instead of themes being included in the title, producers opted to just stick to plain old numbers to represent which season we’re on. For some fans, that may seem like we’re getting back to the basics and all those creative elements are being washed away. Not to worry, seeing as the new season has already teased several twists.

Let the one week countdown to #Survivor 42 begin!🔥 pic.twitter.com/XATKUWBauL — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 2, 2022

According to Entertainment Weekly, each contestant was asked what twist they would include in their own “Survivor” game. Given most are fans of the show to some degree, the answers were pretty iconic. A lot of the contestants think another Millennials vs Gen X could be interesting. This time it would include Generation Z, too. Someone also called to have a season made up of all the people eliminated off the island first. Similarly, people love to get family members on the screen together in some kind of Blood vs. Water duel.

Others want a battle for a second-place winner in a second game within the game. Not to mention, a competition that would unite different international competitors from past seasons.

As always, a couple of people just need to blow away the competition with a truly absurd, yet well-thought-out, idea for “Survivor.”

Romeo’s suggestion to combine food eating and endurance into one challenge has us wondering if anyone knows the Heimlich maneuver. Meanwhile, it seems like Maryanne is channeling her inner “Mean Girls” with a bit of good old-fashioned social divisions.

“So you get the weirdos and you get them on one tribe, and you get the people who are nerds and you get them on one tribe, and you get the people who are popular and you get them on one tribe. Hopefully, it’s not too close to Brains versus Beauty versus Brawn, but I think it would be really cool to get those three social groups in and see who really prevails in the end,” she told the news outlet.

As for twists, expect some of the same ones from last season. That includes “Shot in the Dark,” “Do or Die,” and even the hourglass.