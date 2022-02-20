‘Survivor 42’: One Contestant’s Most Embarrassing Story Involves a Cow

Survivor 42 is about to air, and as we get to know the contestants, one has a hilarious story about a cow. The upcoming season is to host a diverse and fascinating group of individuals as they compete to become the sole survivor, with elimination rounds slowly narrowing the crowd.

One contestant on the upcoming season is 31-year-old Omar Zaheer. Zaheer is an exotic veterinarian from Canada. And let’s just say the Vet school life isn’t necessarily glamorous. Because this story Zaheer shared with Entertainment weekly is truly a jaw-dropper.

“The most embarrassing thing that ever happened to me was when I was in vet school,” Omar said in a video about embarrassing stories. “We had our lab to rectally palpate cows by sticking our arms up their butt to feel for pregnancy.”

So yes, if you haven’t guessed, this story is about to get pretty gnarly.

“I was so nervous because I was like ‘Oh my God, this cow could break my arm if it sits down while my hand is in there.’ And I was just like, ‘1, 2, 3… GO!'”

Unfortunately, Omar was so nervous that he missed out on one big detail.

“I couldn’t go in! And I was like ‘What’s going on? And then I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the wrong hole!’ In front of my whole class,” he said. Well, yikes! Truly, there are no words for this one, folks. But if the pre-season is anything to go by, this is going to be quite the entertaining bunch.

Here’s What you Need to Know About ‘Survivor 42’

Survivor 41 ended in December, and now, we’re gearing up for the next batch of contestants. The new group of castaways ranges from 19 to 58 years old. And it seems like everyone has a different background and career. There’s a stay-at-home dad, a pageant coach, a firefighter, a data scientist, and the list goes on.

The new season will air on Wednesday, March ninth at 8/7 central with a two-hour-long premiere. The fan reception to last season was a bit mixed. With what felt like a large amount of confusing and too powerful twists, many people felt that Survivor 41 could have done with a more straightforward game. The season also was difficult to film due to COVID-19, and was the first season back since the pandemic began.

Apparently, the show is looking to bring out some of its most intense gameplay so far this season, with a pace that’ll really push the castaways.

Hopefully, Survivor 42 will come with plenty of game players ready to strategize and claw their way to that 1 million dollars.