‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Previews Action-Packed Season 42

Survivor host Jeff Probst just previewed an action-packed 42nd season of the hit reality competition series. The long-time host posted a video of himself hyping up the season on Instagram.

In a new video, Probst previews this “new era of Survivor” we entered with survivor 41. 26 Ruthless days. Punishments for losing. No food. It’s a new, brutal game. Of course, having seen Survivor 41, we already know that. But you know who doesn’t, the contestants of Survivor 42.

“We shoot these seasons back to back which means this new group of players from 42 has not seen anything that happened in 41,” Probst teased.

“Let the one week countdown to #Survivor 42 begin!” he wrote in the caption.

Survivor fans ate this preview up in the comments. Maybe it’s because this season’s contestants seem wildly ambitious and ready to play. The preview shows us a few of them, but fans are excited to see the first episode to really get a sense of them.

Though, many are also hoping that the show will tone down all the crazy twists that left the game less up to strategy, and more up to chance. The twists, many people feel, detracted from the game and the portrayal of the contestant’s game play. But… considering that these seasons shot before 41 even aired…. it’s unlikely they’ll switch things up on that front this season.

Still, this bunch will probably make some of the more frustrating twists worth it.

Many ‘Survivor 41’ Contestants Are Aiming Big

Something very exciting about this bunch is we have multiple people who not only want to win, but want to smash up stereotypes, shake up the game, and break records.

One such person is spear fisherman Jonathan Young, who wants to win the most immunity challenges in Survivor history. But right there with him is Tori Meehan, who wants to become the first woman to ever win five immunity challenges.

Others are hoping for other things. For instance, contestant Jenny Kim wants to earn one of Jeff Probsts’ “Wow”s

“I love when you surprise jeff and he goes ‘wow!’” Jenny said in a promotional video. “I wanna get a wow reaction out of him.”

Other contestants are hoping they can make it to the end with a careful social game. Some are hiding their occupations in order to do so.

With plenty of contestants hoping for that win, this season of Survivor should be a great one, even with the twists. You can tune in next Wednesday., March 9th, at 8/7 central on CBS to catch the two hour premiere.