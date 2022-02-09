‘Survivor’ Reveals the Castaways for Season 42

There’s no better time to be a “Survivor” fan.

We just got to watch “Survivor 41” air after a number of pandemic-related delays. Spoiler alert, Erika Casupanan was voted the Sole Survivor in an amazing 7-1-0 overall vote.

The last episode of the series aired on December 15. Now, only a few months later, we’re already getting photos of castaways and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks of “Survivor 42.”

The new group of 18 castaways is anywhere from 19 to 58, including a stay-at-home dad, a pageant coach, a retired firefighter a student, and even a data scientist. The CBS show is coming back with more backstabbing, twists, grueling competitions, and just a lot of good ol’ fashioned TV drama.

It’s set to air on Wednesday, March 9 at 8/7 CT during a two-hour premiere. In many ways, last season had toned back a little bit. This was due to the ongoing difficulties the cast and crew faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it’s all in full swing again to win that $1 million prize.

According to TV Line, the show is looking to bring “one of the most intense versions” with a “relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits.”

That means certain advantages and twists will be back once again. The group will start out divided into three tribes of six players each.

Get excited, it's time to meet our #Survivor Season 42 tribe members!😉🔥 pic.twitter.com/dvtjdYObeW — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 9, 2022

We already get to see the castaways and their backstories ahead of the premiere too. Chanelle Howell is a 29-year-old executive recruiter, Hai Giang is a 29-year-old data scientist, Jackson Fox is a 48-year-old healthcare worker, Jenny Kim is a 43-year-old creative director, and Mike Turner is a 58-year old retired firefighter. The youngest player is Swati Goel, a 19-year-old Ivy League student.

By all accounts, “Survivor” is teasing an intense new season of the show.

A ‘Survivor’ Lookalike Series

If you’re a fan of “Survivor,” you may want to keep your TV on at the end of each episode.

CBS is also premiering a reality series very similar to “Survivor” right after called “Beyond the Edge.” It will air one week after “Survivor” on March 16 at 9 p.m. ET. This series was filmed in Panama back in September and October.

Although both shows feature a group stranded on a tropical island, there are major differences. The celebrities are not pitted against each other in “Beyond the Edge,” this is really the main appeal of “Survivor.”

Instead, these celebrities are working together to compete in challenges to raise money for a charity of their choosing.

According to Variety, the goal is also to just survive in the grueling environment full of wildlife, heat, and other threats of the exotic jungle. A celebrity can ring a bell to signal they want to leave at any time. At the end of 14 days, whoever the top two earners are will go head to head for one last competition.

Some of the celebrities include Lauren Alaina, Ray Lewis, Craig Morgan, Metta World Peace, Paulina Porizkova, Jodie Sweetin, Mike Singletary, Colton Underwood, Eboni K. Williams, and Mauro Ranallo.