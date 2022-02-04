Susan Sarandon Apologizes for Anti-Police Tweet During NYPD Funeral

Days after describing the funeral for an NYPD officer as “fascism,” Thelma & Louise actress Susan Sarandon is now apologizing for the anti-police comments.

As previously reported, the police department held a funeral for Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora in New York City last week. Suan Sarandon then shared her thoughts about the event by posting a tweet podcaster Danny Haiphong wrote. This read, “I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like.”

Susan Sarandon also made comments about the police officers attending the funeral. This included a meme. “So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed any day?”

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) spoke out against Susan Sarandon’s comments. “Of all the days for Sarandon to share her true feelings towards police, she picks the day we bury our fallen brother to make such inflammatory [and] brainless comments. When you spend more time hating on cops than you do your own career. It’s no wonder why you’re a D-list actor.”

Other police organizations also spoke out against Susan Sarandon’s comments.

On Friday (February 4th), Susan Sarandon took to her Twitter to issue an apology for her anti-police comments. “I deeply regret the meme I recently shared on Twitter that included a photo of Officer Jason Rivera’s funeral. I reacted quickly to the picture without connecting it to a police funeral. And I realize now how insensitive and deeply disrespectful it was to make that point at that time.”

Susan Sarandon also apologized to the family of Officers Rivera and Mora for causing additional pain during their time of grieving.

Although she apologized for her comments, some Twitter users weren’t buying the sincerity of the apology. One person shares, “You’re only sorry because you got called out. And now you’re trying to save face. As someone who has worn a black band across their badges, your ‘apology’ means nothing to me.”

Another user also spoke out against Susan Sarandon’s apology. “You should never have posted your original tweet and this ‘apology’ was issued at the request of your team. To help stem the loss of your last remaining fans. Do better.”

“You only regret it because you got called out,” a Twitter user writes. “You should be getting called out every day.”

Meanwhile, others are supporting Susan Sarandon’s apology. “I am in your corner, as far as a thinking human being. And I applaud you for owning the mistake and apologizing. It is important to recognize when we’re wrong and then own up to it and apologize. Makes me respect you even more than I already did.”