Susan Sarandon Faces Backlash After Comparing NYPD Police Funeral to ‘Fascism’

Actress Susan Sarandon is facing backlash after sharing a message online. While the NYPD attended a funeral, she compared the event to “fascism.”

One of the youngest NYPD officers killed in the line of duty, authorities held Jason Rivera’s funeral less than a week ago. Susan Sarandon commented on the event by posting a tweet podcaster Danny Haiphong wrote which read “I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like.” In addition to her tweet including that, she added a caption about the police never being needed, which is drawing ire online.

“So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?” the added caption reads.

Reception to her tweet likely isn’t what she expected, with many expressing disappointment with her. “Whoa, what the hell??? Come on, tell us you’re not serious. Incredibly disappointed in you. You should know better,” one user replied. “2 young men answering a call to help a mom with her abusive son were shot in the face and lost their lives. Those officers came from all across the country to show support. Shame on you,” another wrote.

One user mentioned many not being lucky enough to live in safer neighborhoods and needing police. “Unfortunately, most of us cannot afford gated communities or hilltop mansions with state-of-the-art security in Stamford like you Susan. We need and appreciate the officers that keep us safe.”

Officer Rivera and Wilbert Mora both experienced gunshots on January 21 while responding to a domestic violence incident in Harlem.

As of now, it’s unknown if Sarandon added the caption herself or merely reposted it.

Susan Sarandon Faced Similar Backlash During the 2020 Presidential Race

Additionally, this isn’t the first time Susan Sarandon’s opinions landed her in hot water. During the 2020 presidential race, she openly supported socialist Ryan Knight, which earned mixed reactions.

Ryan Knight’s online handle is @ProudSocialist and in early September, Sarandon tweeted her support for him during the race. “Standing by @ProudSocialist and respect his courage in sharing his journey over the past few years. We need more Ryan Knights to stand up and speak truth to power every single day,” it reads.

Many users online chimed in not only to attack her opinion but her character. “Being a narcissist doesn’t take courage, Susan,” someone responded. “Tweeting and podcasting from your bedroom isn’t “speaking truth to power.”

“It’s the digital equivalent of ranting on a street corner. Performative nonsense appeals to performers, I guess,” someone added.

Meanwhile, Sarandon’s recent comments have also drawn ire online as well. Sarandon is the latest celebrity to find their comments backfiring. Recently, Whoopi Goldberg was also suspended from “The View” after comments she made regarding the Holocaust.