‘Swamp People’: Newcomers Go Hunting for Gators

Usually, on Swamp People, fans look forward to watching show veterans like Troy Landry or T-Roy Broussard conquer the Louisiana waters, but it’s just as exciting to see some new faces make their debut. Most recently, we met newcomers Leron and Porkchop, who seemed to prove that they belonged in their neck of the swamp the second they launched their boat.

In a clip from Season 13 of Swamp People, Leron and Porkchop braved the shallow waters to fill in some more of their tags. Shallow water can be a huge obstacle for gator hunters. Not only does that mean that they are more likely to run into debris that would otherwise be unnoticeable, but that also means that they are more likely to run aground. Once a boat gets stuck in the Louisiana muck, you might as well call in for backup because you won’t be able to unlodge the vessel on your own.

Needless to say, the new Swamp People duo needed to be extra careful on their journey. Luckily, even though the two are new to the show, they are far from novices in gator hunting.

Still, that doesn’t mean that their trip was without obstacles. When Porkchop and Leron came upon their first gator of the day, we found out that Porkchop’s eyes aren’t what they once were. So, when he pulled the trigger, he missed the gator completely. Thankfully, though, Leron was able to land the shot and bring their first catch onboard. It was a smaller gator, but it was still one that they could put their tag on.

‘Swamp People’ Star Uses Risky Method While Handling Line

As they slowly weaved through the vegetation, the Swamp People duo came upon their next line. But they couldn’t seem to find the gator attached to the other end. So, Leron decided to try some risky techniques.

In gator hunting, you never want to stick your hands under the water’s surface or even get your face too close. You never know when that gator’s going to pop up on the other end, so it’s best to air on the side of safety. But, Leron wasn’t waiting any longer. Despite Porkchop’s protests, Leron went ahead and pulled the line from beneath the water’s surface. Thankfully, Leron came away with all of his fingers intact and managed to get a gator in the process.

Then they continued onto their third line, where they found a 12-footer on the other end. After another battle, they placed their tag on the third gator of the day and headed back to shore.

Hopefully, with how much gator meat they had on board, their boat wasn’t too heavy to make it back out of the shallow water.