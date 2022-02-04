‘Swamp People’: Watch Troy Landry Race Against Clock to Reel in Gators Before Hurricane Ida

With only 48 hours before Hurricane Ida hit landfall in Louisiana, Swamp People star and King of the Swamp Troy Landry isn’t wasting any time on the water. Even though the storm is coming, the season’s end doesn’t change, so the alligator hunter has to do everything in his power to ensure he’s in good standing with his tags before the weather becomes too dangerous for boats.

Luckily, Landry has a plucky sidekick that handles the lines and her rifle just as well as any of his own sons. Pickle, or as the Swamp People star calls her, “Pee Wee,” has been hunting in the Louisiana bayous since before she could write her own name. Needless to say, she’s become an essential part of Landry’s crew.

“With this storm coming, you don’t know what’s gonna happen. You gotta come out of the gate strong,” Landry reflected. “There’s a major hurricane brewing. And the path they’re showing it’s goin’ on, it’s coming right over here. So in my mind, when I come out of the gate, I’m comin’ out with everything I got.”

Take a look at the Swamp People dynamic duo in the clip below.

‘Swamp People’ Star Reflects on the Race to Tag Out

Of course, Landry’s deckhand didn’t hesitate to join the “old man” on the water mere hours before a Category 4 hurricane. As they rushed through the swamp waters, they yanked up line after line with a scaly reptile on the other end. Together, they continued to plow through their season’s tags, never showing so much as a hint of apprehension about the major storm.

“We comin’ out the gate strong this mornin’, and we catching. Every line, almost, got an alligator. But now, we got more than just alligators to worry about. Because you don’t know what mother nature is gonna throw at you. We’ve got a hurricane comin’. So, I need to catch alligators on these lines today,” Landry shared.

But below the surface, the Swamp People star admitted he was feeling a bit nervous about the status of the rest of the season.

“You know, it’s very hard to stay focused when you got a major storm starting to pick up and the clouds are rollin’ in. We startin’ to get some rain bands comin’ in. So, we can tell the storm’s gettin’ closer and closer,” the Swamp People hunter explained.

As Landry and Pickle continued to motor through the quickly rising waters, the King of the Swamp explained that the bayous would soon flood with rainwater. Meanwhile, Pickle nodded along in agreement, calmly winding their line back into a bundle.

“It’s a scary thing being out here on the water knowing they got something like this coming,” the Swamp People deckhand said.

Good thing the two hunters have a good poker face.