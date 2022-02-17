‘SWAT’: 100th Episode Will Bring Back a Villain From Past Episodes

With the 100th episode of the hit CBS action drama, “SWAT about to celebrate its 100th episode, fans are either to know what to expect.

Since 2017, the show has kept fans on the edge of their seats with all of its action and suspense. But also behind-the-scenes stories with the characters. And now, the cast can not only look forward to another great episode but seeing a villain from the team’s past.

In an interview with TV Line, the website answers a few questions from fans regarding their favorite television shows. This includes “9-1-1,” “SWAT”, “Reacher,” “Lone Star,” “Station 19,” “NCIS,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “FBI: International,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and more.

One anxious fan was eager to learn more about the upcoming 100th episode. “Can you please give us anything on the 100th episode of SWAT? –Patricia”

“Ohhh, it promises to be a doozy! Currently penciled into air Sunday, April 10, the milestone hour will find Hondo framed for killing two fellow officers, after which he goes on the run to clear his name. (You can also expect the return of a bad guy from the series’ past….),” the interviewer states.

Well, there you have it, Outsiders. You might have to wait until early April for details, but our gorgeous Hondo is in for trouble. Who really killed the officers? How do the bad guys manage to frame Hondo?

‘Criminal Minds’ Derek Morgan Faces Similar Events to Hondo in the Upcoming ‘SWAT’ Episode

Maybe you also continue to see Hondo as Derek Morgan 2.0. But does this premise of the upcoming “SWAT” episode remind you of an older “Criminal Minds” episode, as well?

In Season 2 Episode 12 “Profiler, Profiled,” Shemar Moore’s character, Derek, experiences shocking events similar to those of the upcoming “SWAT” episode. What do you think, Outsiders? Check out the premise of the “Criminal Minds” episode.

Supervisory Special Agent Derek Morgan gets arrested for killing three young boys. He and his team must work together to find the real killer and clear Derek’s name.

In the episode, thankfully, Derek is exonerated and the real culprit is put behind bars. Hopefully, Hondo faces the same outcome when the show returns in April.

‘SWAT’ Star Shemar Moore Celebrates Filming 100 Episodes With ‘Best Crew, Team & Fam’

We’re not the only ones looking forward to the 100th episode of “SWAT” In an Instagram post, Shemar Moore celebrates his time on the show by thanking everyone he works with. He also shares images of the coworkers he is thankful to work with.

The caption reads, “100 Episodes of working with the best CREW, TEAM, & FAM in the business. Hitting this milestone on a show these days is an incredible accomplishment!! Thank you to everyone of you for your never ending hard work, insane amount of hours and dedication to our show! Let’s stay winning and celebrate.”