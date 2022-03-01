‘S.W.A.T.’ Actor Kather Sei Charged for Allegedly Operating Drug Ring Responsible for Fatal Overdose

“S.W.A.T.” actor, Kather Sei, is accused of delivering fentanyl-laced pills that killed a man named Ray Mascolo.

But Sei wasn’t the only one to face charges. Authorities charged the 36-year-old actor and a Hollywood woman, Mirela “Mimi” Todorova, for allegedly operating a drug trafficking ring. Tragically, the ring led to a fatal opioid overdose.

On Saturday, authorities arrested the “Lucifer” actor, who later faced arraignment on Monday. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, authorities charged the actor in a grand jury indictment on Feb. 24.

People released part of the release statement. “The indictment alleges that Sei delivered fentanyl-laced pills that led to the death of a Beverly Hills man in late 2020.”

Ray Mascolo, the son of Bed Head co-founders Bruno and Kyara Mascolo died do to an overdose from the pills.

The Justice Department reported that Sei and Todorova “are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances resulting in death, and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.”

According to the inditement, she allegedly issued the drugs and provided Sei with access to her apartment so he could get the drugs while she was in Mexico. There, she oversaw the narcotics ring and looked after her pet jaguar. However, the indictment also alleges Todorova provided cellphones and drugs, including counterfeit “oxycodone pills containing fentanyl,” to Sei and other drivers, who would then allegedly distribute the narcotics to customers.

People reported that Mascolo contacted Todorova for oxycodone pills twice back in November 2020.

Several of Todorova and Sei’s customers addressed concerns about the pills they pair were providing. Mascolo even texted her claiming the oxycodone pills she provided appeared to be dirty. However, in August 2020, Todorova texted Sei, “Just remember to say everything is clean.”

More on Kather Sei Criminal Charges

“S.W.A.T.” actor Kather Sei and his partner Mirela Todorova allegedly supplied Ray Mascolo with pills that led to his death.

His family revealed that the 37-year-old battled with drug abuse for years. However, he sobered up for the year of his daughter’s birth, who was only four months old when he died. His family said they believe stress played a role in his relapse.

The Times revealed that after a DEA agent had his phones, they discovered the multiple text messages between himself and Todorova. However, she was unaware of his death and continued texting him offering narcotics.

However, oxycodone pills weren’t all authorities found at her residence before. The indictment filed last week also charges Todorova with the two previously alleged drug counts coming from the seizure of cocaine and MDMA at her residence in March 2021

Undercover LAPD agents recently tracked her down at a Mobil gas station and arrested her on the spot.

The Justice Department also reported that both the “S.W.A.T.” actor and Todorova face 20 years to life behind bars.