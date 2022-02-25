‘S.W.A.T.’: Can Wil Wheaton Save the Day in Next Episode?

Fans of actor Wil Wheaton will be in for a kick as he makes a guest-starring appearance on S.W.A.T. But will he be able to save the day?

Let’s talk about it with some help from TV Line. This series will return from a break on Sunday at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central. Wheaton is recruited to come on ver to headquarters and fix a computer snafu.

Wheaton appears in the episode titled Old School Cool. In it, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, played by Shemar Moore, and the team and the team are in a race against time. They need to locate a hacker responsible for accessing the Los Angeles Police Department’s computers.

‘S.W.A.T.’ Storyline Calls For Wheaton To Help Fix Computers

This reveals the identities of undercover officers. But the interception needs to happen before the leaked intelligence has fatal consequences.

Now Wheaton has been on shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Big Bang Theory, and Young Sheldon. He plays Evan Whitlock, an LAPD IT technician who is brought in to help fix the S.W.A.T. team’s computers. One scene has him ID’ing the elusive cyberhacker responsible for the attack.

But he also warns the team of what else they might accomplish. This happens before the team sets out to, hopefully, crush the threat. Another storyline on the episode involves Street, played by Alex Russell, needing to reckon with past misdeeds.

TV Show Kept Moving Forward With Caution During Pandemic Times

TV series much like S.W.A.T. had to be careful as the COVID-19 pandemic rolled out across production schedules. Sets had to go through some adjustments as the illness would spread in Los Angeles. But the show kept moving forward.

Back in a CBS interview done in 2020, Moore called filming “a little strange,” but said the cast was eager to push through.

“We’re making it happen, and I’m very proud,” he said. Moore said that the show was the first to come back on network TV and the first one-hour drama to be back. The actor also added that new show regulations and testing came with the turf. Hands-on action, cops chasing bad guys, wrestling bad guys to the ground called for very specific instructions and precautions. One needed to be careful when doing scenes,m too.

Moore did also say that embracing the whole process was vital because “it is what it is” and everyone “would rather be safe.” Deadline in a story happened to report at one time that the public health officials said there were five positive COVID-19 tests at the show’s Santa Clarita Studios, located north of Los Angeles. Despite the outbreak, the show’s production did not stop.