‘SWAT’: Here’s What the Future Holds This Season

Watching SWAT will definitely give viewers a lot of action and adventure on their TV screens. Looking ahead, what does the future hold?

We’re talking about the show’s future specifically. Maybe we can get some support around answering this question from Matt & Jess. The show stars Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson.

We don’t have a lot of info about the new episode that’s upcoming. Only a title and it is Provenance.

‘SWAT’ Star Lina Esco Takes A Turn As Director

But there is more to look at down the road, too. Lina Esco, who is part of the SWAT cast, goes behind the camera as a director on a March 27 episode. Also, the CBS drama will have its 100th episode airing on April 10. Now another question on the table is if the show will be back for Season 6?

There are fans who are looking forward to hearing about it. CBS has yet to say yes or no about it. But we will be keeping an eye out for information to pass along.

Speaking of that Episode No. 100, we do have a few details to pass along your way. It comes from a question-and-answer story on TV Line. A fan asked: “Can you please give us anything on the 100th episode of SWAT? –Patricia”.

Show’s 100th Episode Has Some Surprises

The site answered this way. “Ohhh, it promises to be a doozy!” TV Line writes. “Currently penciled in to air Sunday, April 10, the milestone hour will find Hondo framed for killing two fellow officers, after which he goes on the run to clear his name. (You can also expect the return of a bad guy from the series’ past….).”

Well, there you go SWAT fans. It’s about to go down on the show for a way to celebrate 100 shows on CBS. The show moved into the old timeslot once held by SEAL Team. When the David Boreanaz-starring show hopped over to Paramount+, then Moore’s show slid on in.

How did that first show do in the timeslot? Not good according to another article from TV Line. It had 3.7 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating. They were season-low numbers but better than SEAL Team did as its time was winding down on CBS.

Make sure to see SWAT on Sundays at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central. Season 4 episodes can be found on Hulu. The show remains one of the dramas that CBS counts on to deliver ratings much better than those numbers above. Moore is an established star on the network due to his work on Criminal Minds. He also appeared on the popular soap opera The Young and the Restless, too.