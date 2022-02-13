‘SWAT’ Pays Respect to Dominic Luca with a ‘Fancam to End the Week’

SWAT just paid respect to Dominic Luca with a “fan cam to end the week.” The CBS series has been on a hiatus, but it’s been entertaining fans over on Instagram.

Here’s the fun clip of Luca, a fan-favorite member of Hondo’s team.

“Dominic Luca fancam to end the week right,” the show posted.

Fans were quick to comment on how much they love Luca, and SWAT in general.

“Literally addicted to S.W.A.T , binge-watching from. series 1 and panicking I’m on.n9w series 3 Ep 19 more please!” one fan wrote.

“The friend we all need,” another fan commented.

“Definitely everyone needs a luca in their life,” another fan echoed.

Why We Aren’t Getting New ‘SWAT’ Episodes

Some fans are also wondering when we’re getting new episodes. The show has been on a hiatus. We haven’t been getting new episodes as of late, and that’s actually true for a lot of CBS dramas. NCIS, Blue Bloods, and many other shows aren’t airing for the majority of this month.

That’s because The Winter Olympics are currently on, and a lot of fan attention goes to those. So many shows are on hiatus. You can expect new episodes of SWAT Starting on February 27th, 2022. Here’s the description for the upcoming episode.

“Hondo and the team race to locate the hacker responsible for accessing LAPD’s computers and revealing the identities of undercover officers; Street is forced to reckon with past misdeeds,” the description reads. That’ll definitely be a big episode for street, and the hacker plot also seems quite interesting.

SWAT just got done filming its 100th episode. Star Shemar Moore recently celebrated the exciting milestone on social media, explaining how excited he was with his co-workers hitting this major accomplishment.

“100 Episodes of working with the best CREW, TEAM, & FAM in the business…. Hitting this milestone on a show these days is an incredible accomplishment!!” The star wrote.

The Show Needs a Good Boost in the Ratings

SWAT has been struggling in the ratings a bit since moving timeslots to Sunday nights after, the show has definitely fell victim to some inconvenient timeslot switches, which are known for hurting the ratings. Viewers can’t tune in if they don’t know what time the show is airing.

Hopefully, however, SWAT will pull through and get that season renewal fans are hoping for. And if you want to watch old episodes during the break, they’re available to stream on Paramount +