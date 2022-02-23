‘SWAT’ Star Shemar Moore Gets Fans Amped for Show’s Return With New Behind-Scenes Pic

If there’s one thing Shemar Moore never fails at doing, it’s looking great in pictures. And based on this one, he’s pretty excited about the return of his show, “S.W.A.T.”

In two recent Instagram pictures, the 51-year-old actor smiles for the camera while standing next to co-star, Jay Harrington. Because the actor stands out in both color and black-and-white, he includes both photos.

The caption reads, “That’s right baby!!! @swatcbs is back with an ALL-NEW episode this Sunday 10/9c!!!! ….. Who’s ready?!”

We’ve been ready for a while now, right Outsiders? And now, the wait is finally over! Fans in Moore’s comments also seem to be pretty excited as well.

One fan said, “So stoked to see you all back in action. I believe I’ve forgotten what SWAT days are all about. Much love.”

‘S.W.A.T:’ How the Series Interfered with Shemar Moore’s Role in ‘Criminal Minds’

If you’re an OG Shemar Moore fan like many of us, then you might not know him best as Hondo. If you’ve followed the actor since the mid-2000s, then you know him as Supervisory Special Agent Derek Morgan.

That’s right, Outsiders. Before Moore was kicking down doors in “S.W.A.T,” he was, well, kicking down doors in “Criminal Minds.” Which version of the actor do you prefer?

Whether you’re a bigger fan of one show over the other, the Daytime Emmy Award Winner prevails in both series. But, why did he ever leave the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU)?

Although many “Criminal Minds” fans still wish to see him return as Derek Morgan, showrunner Erica Messer said it wasn’t likely to happen.

“I’ve been asked if Shemar [Moore] is coming back [as Derek Morgan], and it’s no,” Messer told TV Line. “He’s very busy shooting SWAT.”

His days as a BAU agent might be behind him, but he continued to cherish the time he spent on the show. However, since the show premiered in 2017, “S.W.A.T” has served a major purpose in Moore’s life.

“We literally are LAPD SWAT. We are these super cops but we also represent the men and women in real life that there’s a lot of controversies around which we’re trying to give you the optimistic approach to the humanity of these men and women that fight for our lives every day,” he explained during a 2020 interview with CBS New York. “We’re just trying to show you the good, trying to help people believe in the good. And then just have a really good time. That’s what’s about to open up.”

Well, Outsiders, as much as we wish watching Derek interact with his “baby girl,” Penelope Garcia, the “Criminal Minds” alum hasn’t disappointed us in “S.W.A.T.”

And for those as excited as we are, the “Criminal Minds” revival is currently in the works! Although we’re not sure when Paramount+ plans to release a trailer, it’s enough for us to start binge-watching the original series on Netflix!