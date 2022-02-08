‘SWAT’ Star Shemar Moore Remembers His Late Mom in Moving Video

‘SWAT’ actor, Shemar Moore, stirs up followers’ emotions in a heartwarming video honoring his late mother. The video also reveals a side of Moore many of us have never seen before: one where he has hair!

In a recent Instagram post, the 51-year-old star shares a moving video detailing exciting adventures he shared with his mother, Marilyn, who died of heart complications. This is also the second anniversary of the death of Moore’s mother.

In an interview with Essence, Moore revealed when he first lost his mother, he kept it a secret for a few weeks out of respect to his mother.

His caption reads, “Partners in Crime…. Momma Marilyn and her Boo… September 6, 1943 – February 8, 2020.”

Fans of Shemar Moore shared kind messages in the comments. One follower praised the love the actor has for his mother. “How you loved your mom and you still love her is so so beautiful and I pray that whoever you are with will love you and support you the way she did always.”

Shemar Moore’s $5.8M LA Mansion is Filled with Tributes to His Late Mother

As Shemar Moore likely knows, when you star on a hit show for twelve years and then jump into another, it definitely gives your bank account a boost.

In a Hello Magazine article from late last year, the “Criminal Minds” star gives viewers a glance at his lovely Los Angeles mansion.

After getting approval from his mother, Marilyn, Shemar Moore bought the 9,000 square-foot property. Tragically, Marilyn passed away a few days after getting a tour of her son’s lavish home. After her death, Moore decorated his home with objects honoring his mother. These include photographs, cards, and a room carpeted in turquoise, her favorite color.

“She’s always in my heart. And now, her essence is in my home,” he told People.

Shemar Moore’s stunning home includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Also, thanks to the open-plan design and floor-to-ceiling windows, there’s no shortage of space in this home. The main living area includes a slab marble in-wall gas fireplace. The area also includes natural-toned wood with wide-plank hardwood floors.

The “SWAT” actor’s kitchen highlights a dual-island. However, there is also a separate bar area filled with cabinets protecting exquisite bottles of wine and spirits. But wait, there’s more! There is also a glass-enclosed wine room next to the wooden open staircase with a glass railing.

There is also no shortage of art in Shemar Moore’s home. Some of this artwork includes portraits of himself and personal pictures.

The outside of the property includes a swimming pool, pool house, spa room, sports court, putting green, movie theatre, and an outdoor kitchen and dining area! Now, this sounds like the literal dream!