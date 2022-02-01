Shemar Moore resurfaces on social media after taking a break and his fans couldn’t be happier. Earlier today, the “SWAT” actor brought smiles to millions of followers’ faces by sharing a video of himself giving an inspirational message.

Moore encourages fans to “keep on pushing” in the video, even though times are pretty tough right now. He also mentions that the second anniversary of his mother’s death is coming up on February 8. Of course, he misses her, but the actor continues to smile about all of the memories.

The caption reads, “Hi … that’s all… Much Love… Keep the party cracking… stay pushing.”

Fans of Shemar Moore huddled together in the comments to share their own inspirational messages and personal stories. They also give their condolences to the loss of the “Criminal Minds” star’s loss.

One fan says, “Love you so much and I feel your pain. Mom is with you each and every day watching over you and smiling. Stay safe and keep on keeping on. Do you and take care of yourself and know you’re loved.”

‘SWAT’ Once Interfered With Another of Shemar Moore’s Projects

Although I have yet to forgive the beautiful Shemar Moore for abandoning his role of Derek Morgan, it’s nice to see him still fighting crime on television. However, “SWAT” once interfered with his former CBS character’s role on “Criminal Minds.”

Fans held onto hope that Shemar Moore would return one more time as Derek Morgan, but it failed to happen. Upon the announcement of the series finale, fans of the “SWAT“ star urged him to return and interact with Penelope Garcia, played by Kirsten Vangsness, one last time. Sadly, the reunion did not happen.

In an interview with TV Line, “Criminal Minds” showrunner, Erica Messer discussed the unfortunate absence of the handsome actor. “I’ve been asked if Shemar [Moore] is coming back [as Derek Morgan], and it’s no. He’s very busy shooting SWAT.”

In a 2020 interview with CBS New York, Moore said that the show wanted to showcase the lives of these characters and the positive things they do in their lives.

“We literally are LAPD SWAT. We are these super cops but we also represent the men and women in real life that there’s a lot of controversies around which we’re trying to give you the optimistic approach to the humanity of these men and women that fight for our lives every day,” Shemar Moore discussed.

Although the interview happened nearly two years ago, Shemar Moore continues to spread inspiration. Hopefully, the stars of the hit CBS crime drama will continue to show fans the positivity they’re trying to spread.

“We’re just trying to show you the good, trying to help people believe in the good. And then just have a really good time. That’s what’s about to open up.”