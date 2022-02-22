Sylvester Stallone Has Thoughts on ‘Creed 3’ But Will Sequel Follow Them?

Being the iconic star of the Rocky movies and even starring in the first two Creed films, Sylvester Stallone struck gold with the franchises. Though he said he’d step back from the third Creed film, he still has an idea on what he’d like to see happen. The real question is whether the idea will come to fruition or not.

Back in 2018, Sylvester Stallone voiced an idea he had for Creed III. The Creed franchise follows Apollo Creed’s son Adonis Creed, and his journey to the top of the boxing world. Similar to what happened with Dolph Lundgren’s character Ivan Drago and his son in Creed II, Stallone wanted Clubber Lang’s son to be a presence in Creed III. However, the idea has opposition, with outlets like Screenrant voicing why they believe it’s a bad idea.

One big reason many fans are voicing concern is the deviation from both Stallone’s character and the fact he won’t be directing. Instead, Adonis Creed actor Michael B. Jordan will don the mantle. With Stallone noticeably being absent and Creed making a name for himself, fans feel it’s time he carves out his own identity, rather than facing Balboa’s old enemies.

Additionally, Creed II already featured Ivan Drago’s son, so doing the same with Clubber Lang would retread old ground. Screenrant also made a good point in that Creed’s career in the second film didn’t focus on revenge or a rematch. The Creed franchise is meant to be about Adonis and his family, meaning new rivals would help him forge a legacy.

Nonetheless, Creed III details are scarce, so it’s currently unknown whether Stallone’s suggestion will be heeded.

Michael B. Jordan Talks About his Decision to Direct ‘Creed III’

Though Michael B. Jordan played Adonis Creed in the first two Creed movies, he announced he will be directing the third installment. Late last year, he talked about the decision and why it’s happening now.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last year, Jordan talked about his career and his role in the Creed franchise. The outlet asked him about why he stepped up to direct and he simply replied he felt it was the right time. “My ambition has intersected at this moment where I have the experience and knowledge to direct, the opportunity within a franchise to step behind the camera and [the ability] to maximize it by having a production company.”

Continuing, he said this isn’t something exclusive to the Creed movies or something he intends to do once. He aims to spend at least a decade of his career directing. “It’s my turn to make my impact while I have the energy and strength. I’ve got to tee up the ones that come after but at the same time hyper-focus on what needs to be done right now. It’s the moment I’ve waited for my entire life. This is it. This can dictate the next 10, 15, 20 years.”