Sylvester Stallone Met a Famous Comedian Who Thought His Name Was Weird

Sylvester Stallone has a pretty iconic name. One famous comedian, however, thinks that it’s a little weird. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Rogen tells the story of his first time meeting the Rocky star. He says that he had been a fan since childhood.

“It’s a weird name, right? Well yeah, and it’s true. [Sylvester Stallone]’s a name I grew up with and it’s been in my life as long as I can remember. I met Sylvester Stallone once at the opening of the Planet Hollywood Casino in Las Vegas, because where else would you meet Sylvester Stallone?”

Rogen recalls the moment when Sylvester Stallone introduced himself.

“That’s like when they let him out… And I remember meeting him and he shook my hand and in the deepest, rumbliest voice I’ve heard he said, ‘I’m Sylvester.’ And at that moment I remember thinking, ‘I’ve never met another human with the name Sylvester.’ And I don’t even think I’ve heard of another human with the name Sylvester. There’s one Sylvester, Stallone and a cat! There’s two Sylvesters.”

He goes on to talk about the weirdness of the actor’s name even more. It is definitely less ordinary than the name “Seth Rogen” – and many more syllables.

“But no, it was really weird. With the Stallone. Sylvester Stallone, not a weird name,” he adds. “Sylvester just dangling out there in the wind, shocking to have a man come up to you and say, ‘I’m Sylvester.’ It’s like what, whoa, how many syllables is that? It’s a wild name.”

Well, there you have it. I guess the comedian has not come across many people named Sylvester in his lifetime. Watch the full interview below.

Sylvester Stallone: The ‘Key To Success’

Sylvester Stallone has many words of wisdom. In his latest Instagram post, the actor shares some “oldie but goldie” advice about how to be successful in one’s career.

“Well, first of all, you have to be very realistic. You have to know what your strengths are, but most importantly, what your weaknesses are,” he begins. “You’re already strong in one area, so if you’re weak in acting, or in certain dialogue, then practice your dialogue. If you’re a painter, and you’re not very good at a certain style, you work on that style, so that you are well-rounded.”

He talks about his own experiences becoming a well-rounded artist.

“I think that the key to my success has been that I learned how to write and act together. So, when I fail as an actor, I can fall back as a writer. You have to prepare yourself constantly for disaster. So when disaster comes, you’re ready, and you can rise above it.”