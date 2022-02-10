Sylvester Stallone Poses in Front of Philadelphia Rocky Statue with Daughter Sophia

Over the weekend, Sylvester Stallone took to his Instagram account to share a snapshot of him with his daughter, Sophia Stallone, posing in front of the Rocky statue in Philadelphia.

“In Philly with One of our wonderful daughter, Sophia,” Sylvester Stallone declares in the post. “Who is ready to play Rocky’s fictional daughter Roxana! Just kidding, KeepPunching.”

Prior to the release of Rocky III in 1982, Sylvester Stallone reportedly commissioned A. Thomas Schomberg to create the bronze statue of his boxing champion character. Three two-ton, 10-foot tall copies were notably in the cast. One copy made an appearance atop the steps for the filming of Rocky III. Its new place is at the bottom of the steps. Stallone has made numerous public appearances at the statue in Philadelphia throughout the years.

Meanwhile, the second Rocky statue made its debut in the San Diego Hall of Champions Sports Museum. However, the museum closed in 2017, so the statue went up for auction. The statue was bought by an anonymous buyer who turned out to be Sylvester Stallone himself.

Finally, the third statue was cast in bronze and eventually put up for auction on eBay three separate times. This was between 2002 and 2005. The starting bids were $5 million, $3 million, and $1 million. The funds were also to go to the International Institute for Sport and Olympic History. The statue is currently in an exhibit at the Schomberg Studios Galley located in Denver, Colorado.

Sylvester Stallone Previously Stated that the Statue Is Not About Him, But About the Fans

During the installation ceremony of the Rocky statue, Sylvester Stallone declared, “All you want is a slice of the American dream. That’s what Rocky was about. Having the opportunity. Not to win. Not to set records [and] not somebody to be made into a statue. But just the opportunity to run the race and see if you can finish.”

While discussing the meaning behind the statue, Sylvester Stallone stated, “[The statue] is not about me. It’s about you. Because inside of every one of you, there’s a real Rocky.”

Speaking about the Rocky statue later being moved, the Philadelphia Art Museum director at the time, Gail Harrity explained, “We thought we would celebrate the original film and the original director. And bring Rocky up the steps and inside the museum. The Rocky story is an iconic film known worldwide. And this is one of the great film sites that happens to be a world-class museum. A lot of people here have never been inside.”

Sylvester Stallone wrote and starred in Rocky, which made its debut in 1976. The film has eight sequels. The upcoming sequel in the Rocky franchise, Creed III, is going to hit theaters later this year. However, Stallone will not be in the movie.