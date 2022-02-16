Sylvester Stallone Previews ‘Tulsa King’ From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan

One of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone is a film legend. Despite his 88 acting credits across various films and TV shows, however, he’s never acted in the lead role in a television series. Until now, that is. Award-winning Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan, has cast Stallone as the main character in his upcoming crime drama entitled, Tulsa King.

In a recent video posted to the 1883 Instagram page, Sheridan shared his excitement about casting Stallone. “I want to go get movie stars,” says Sheridan. “An opportunity to work with someone like Stallone, it just follows this model.”

Sylvester Stallone, himself, took the opportunity to speak about his role in the sure-to-be hit series as well. Giving fans a taste of what to expect from the show, Stallone says, “Tulsa King is a very interesting story. He’s a lifetime gangster. He took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years, kept his mouth shut, and now he comes out. Next thing you know, he’s in Tulsa,” Stallone says with a laugh. “So, he has to now start a new life, create a gang, because they want him to be an earner, and that’s when the fun begins.”

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, the production company behind Tulsa King, also spoke about what an honor it is to work with Taylor Sheridan and Sylvester Stallone. “Taylor is a prolific creator because of the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds. To be able to have the legendary Sylvester playing one of these characters is truly a privilege.”

Aside from Stallone’s synopsis, seldom few details about the show have been revealed. What we do know, however, is that the production of Tulsa King will begin in March of this year, with the show premiering in the fall.

Taylor Sheridan Talks ‘Tulsa King’, Other Upcoming Projects

Taylor Sheridan is apparently a firm believer that there’s no rest for the weary. Rather than one project, he’s currently working on five, including a second Yellowstone prequel. This series, entitled 1932, will also act as a sequel to the hit series 1883.

“With Yellowstone, I had built out this backstory of where the Dutton family came from,” Sheridan says of his creation. “And with 1932, I chose that moment in time to peak back in because you’re seeing the children we met in 1883 now attempting to raise another generation of Duttons in a time of the wild west becoming a playground for the elite from the east.”

This new addition to the Yellowstone universe takes place in 1900s America during the Great Depression. The young Duttons we grew to love in 1883 are all grown up, but life isn’t any simpler. Instead, they face the struggles of poverty, Prohibition, and the pressures of western expansion.