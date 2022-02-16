Sylvester Stallone Recalls ‘Oldie But Goldie’ Advice About His ‘Key’ to Success

Sylvester Stallone is one inspiring human. The actor, screenwriter, and director is a renaissance man in the entertainment industry. With experience both on and off camera, he taught himself to be the best he can be in every aspect of his career.

Now, the 75-year old actor is sharing his “oldie but goldie” advice. In his latest Instagram post, Stallone shares a throwback video clip from an interview done long ago. He says that his philosophy “has not changed 1% in all these years. Maybe it can be helpful.”

Here are Sylvester Stallone’s keys to success: “Well first of all, you have to be very realistic. You have to know what your strengths are, but most importantly, what your weaknesses are.”

Stallone says that it is important to know one’s weakness so that they can improve over time. “You’re already strong in one area, so if you’re weak in acting, or in certain dialogue, then practice your dialogue. If you’re a painter, and you’re not very good at a certain style, you work on that style, so that you are well-rounded.”

In the clip, he stresses the importance of becoming a well-rounded artist by looking at his own career. “I think that the key to my success has been that I learned how to write and act together. So, when I fail as an actor, I can fall back as a writer. You have to prepare yourself constantly for disaster. So when disaster comes, you’re ready, and you can rise above it.”

Well, there you have it. Those are some wise words from Rocky Balboa himself.

Sylvester Stallone on New Project With Taylor Sheridan

Sylvester Stallone is starring as Sal in the upcoming Taylor Sheridan series Kansas City. The star is excited to be a part of a television project after focusing on the silver screen for so long. He is also a big fan of Sheridan’s work.

In addition to acting in the series, he is also listed as an executive producer. Alongside a large team of creators, the project is teaming up with ViacomCBS.

Fellow executive producer David C. Glasser announces the project to Deadline.

“Taylor is a prolific creator because of the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds.” “To be able to have the legendary, transcendent Sylvester Stallone playing one of these characters is truly a privilege. And on top of that, we have Terence producing the project with us, who is responsible for some of the most captivating, deeply respected television shows in history. We are thrilled that ViacomCBS has partnered with us to help tell this story.”