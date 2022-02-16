Sylvester Stallone Relates to ‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan as Writer of ‘Rugged Individualists’

Movie icon Sylvester Stallone opened up about his excitement to work with Taylor Sheridan on the upcoming series, Tulsa King. For Stallone, the Yellowstone creator is exactly the kind of writer he enjoys collaborating with.

“He’s bringing back a kind of rugged individualism that has been sorely lacking,” Stallone told The Wall Street Journal. As for the series itself, he is excited to take on the role of a gangster. The actor added: “Every time I see a gangster-type film, I think, ‘I can do that.’ ”

Upon the announcement of the series, Stallone also shared what fans have to look forward to: “Tulsa King is a very interesting story. He’s a lifetime gangster. He took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years, kept his mouth shut, and now he comes out. Next thing you know, he’s in Tulsa. So, he has to now start a new life, create a gang, because they want him to be an earner, and that’s when the fun begins.”

The series will stream on Paramount+, home to Sheridan’s other television series 1883. Additionally, Tulsa King is Stallone’s first starring role in a television series.

“I want to go get movie stars,” explained Sheridan. “An opportunity to work with someone like Stallone, it just follows this model.”

“Taylor is a prolific creator because of the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds. To be able to have the legendary Sylvester playing one of these characters is truly a privilege,” added David Glasser, CEO of the production company behind Tulsa King.

Tulsa King Creator Previews Other Shows

Taylor Sheridan exploded onto the television scene with Yellowstone. Now, ViacomCBS jumped on the opportunity to support his talent. The writer has eight series currently in development, including Tulsa King.

Of these shows, one is yet another Yellowstone spinoff. The first Yellowstone spinoff is 1883, which features the ancestors of the Dutton family in the former series. This upcoming spinoff features yet another generation of Duttons.

“With Yellowstone, I had built out this backstory of where the Dutton family came from,” Sheridan said. “And with 1932, I chose that moment in time to peak back in because you’re seeing the children we met in 1883 now attempting to raise another generation of Duttons in a time of the wild west becoming a playground for the elite from the east.”

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, also expressed the company’s excitement for the growing Yellowstone universe: “With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone. And with 1932, we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe. While most shows franchise near the end of their run… We seized the opportunity to franchise in real time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of ViacomCBS’ differentiated model.”