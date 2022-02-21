Tampa Bay Bucs Coach Bruce Arians Shoots Down Rumors of Tension with Tom Brady

Add Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Bruce Arians to the list of people who have shut down rumors from former NFL player and current analyst, Rich Ohrnberger.

That’s right, folks — not long after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sounded off on Rich Ohrnberger, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians followed suit. Ohrnberger is a former guard who played in the league for the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, and San Diego Chargers. On Friday, he tweeted out the following:

“Heard some interesting things recently. The Tom Brady & Bruce Arians honeymoon was over in Tampa. The retirement announcement wasn’t because of the trouble seeing eye to eye on the offensive game planning, but the relationship was souring.”

Heard some interesting things recently… The Tom Brady & Bruce Arians honeymoon was over in Tampa. The retirement announcement wasn't because of the trouble seeing eye to eye on the offensive game planning, but the relationship was souring. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) February 18, 2022

However, Arians told the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday that the rumors are “far-fetched.”

“I mean, that’s such bullshit,” Arians told the outlet. “That’s what pisses me off.”

Rich Ohrnberger Claims That Bruce Arians Would Change the Team’s Gameplan

Ohrnberger wasn’t done blasting Arians in that one tweet, though. He sent a second tweet saying that Arians would come in after his rehab sessions and change the team’s gameplan that offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and quarterback Tom Brady had worked on.

“Apparently, while Arians was rehabbing the achilles in the early mornings, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Brady would work on the week’s game plan,” Ohrnberger said. “Arians would later come in and take the red pen to work they’d done. The QB and OC felt undermined, there was tension.”

Again, Arians denied the allegations. He says he never changed anything that Leftwich or Brady did, he would just add a couple of things here and there. He called their working relationship “an awesome collaboration.”

“First of all, I don’t rehab my Achilles in the morning. I will go over the game plans and add things, but I don’t delete anything. I don’t have to because they do such a good job. Byron could corroborate this, too. I’ll see some things. Add some things. It’s an awesome collaboration, one of the best I’ve ever been around.”

We know that Bruce Arians is all business. So, there’s no doubt these recent rumors have him pretty ticked off. Even still, he is able to laugh about it.

“I never heard of that one,” he said laughing. “That was the best one ever. That’s pretty graphic to not know what the f—k you’re talking about.”

Ohrnberger earlier had went after the family of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He claimed that Mahomes had asked his faincee, Brittany Matthews, and his younger brother, Jackson, not to attend Chiefs games next season.

Mahomes tweeted his reply saying, “Y’all just be making stuff up these days,” and added three laughing emojis.