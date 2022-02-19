Team USA Men’s Hockey Team Gets Noise Complaint After Winter Olympics Loss

The men’s hockey team competing in the Olympics proves one thing. You don’t have to be in a college dorm room to receive a noise complaint on Saturday.

According to officials, the USA men’s hockey team a noise complaint in the athletes’ Olympic Village at the Winter Games in Beijing.

The boys lost to Slovakia in the knockout round of the game. But it still sounds like they found reasons to party after the game. However, they didn’t get rowdy enough for any property damage to be reported. Authorities also didn’t kick anyone out either. But the team did have to have a conversation with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and USA Hockey.

The USOPC recently gave a statement. “We hold Team USA athletes to very high standards of personal conduct. We have spoken to USA Hockey leadership, affirmed those expectations, and can confirm that athletes will remain in the village until their scheduled departures.”

This hockey team consists of 6 male players. However, before the spike in COVID-19 cases, the team competed with 15 college players. Many of these players consisted of a few professionals who play in the European league. The other players consisted of North Americans who play in minor leagues.

But the Americans stayed undefeated in the preliminary round. They also appeared to have a successful strategy during the knockout stage of the game. Despite being the top speed, Slovakian players managed to take home the night’s victory.

The boys still have a noise complaint hanging over their heads. However, it’s far from what happened at the 1998 Nagano Games.

According to the Los Angeles Times, after being eliminated from medal contention, the men’s hockey players damaged nearly a dozen chairs and set off fire extinguishers. The team caused between $1,000-$3,000.

U.S. Women’s Hockey Star Suffers Injury in Opening Game at Winter Olympics

The male hockey players might’ve been a little too rowdy, but someone was a little too rough with one of the female players.

Earlier this month, hockey stay, Brianna Decker, suffered a brutal injury on the ice. After catching up with Finnish player, Ronja Savolainen, Decker fell to the ice.

Decker’s teammate Amanda Kessel discussed how hard it was to hear her teammate crying out in pain. However, she also claims that Decker is a tough player.

“She’s one of the toughest players that I’ve ever played with or against, so you know she’s not staying down on the ice or crying when it’s not bad,” said Kessel.

Medical staff eventually pulled her onto a stretcher before taking her away from the game. Still, officials didn’t call the nerve-wracking event a penalty.

U.S. Women’s Hockey coach Joel Johnson also shared out shock at this outcome. After the game that day, he discussed the events in a statement.

“They saw it as just people getting tangled up. I’m biased, and so I saw it a little differently. But I don’t think it was a missed call by any means,” he said.