‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff Announces Cast for Upcoming Netflix Series

Get ready, That ’70s Show fans! The beloved sitcom is getting a spinoff – only, it’s in a different decade. Netflix is giving fans more details about the upcoming That ’90s Show.

First, the streaming platform has announced the show’s regulars. Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos are the new Point Place teenagers. The spinoff will also feature actors from the original series, including Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith.

That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, played by Callie Haverda. As the daughter of Eric and Donna, she goes on a trip to visit her grandparents over the summer at Point Place. Making friends with the new generation, adventures ensue. Kitt and Redd, played by Rupp and Smith, keep an eye on the teenagers.

Taking place in 1995, the show’s themes remain the same.

“Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes,” Deadline writes.

So far, Netflix plans to release 10 episodes of the spinoff. Original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner are back with their daughter Lindsey to write and produce the new show. Gregg Mettler is returning as executive producer and showrunner as well.

Will ‘That ’70s Show’ Original Stars Return?

While fans are excited to meet the That ’90s Show cast, it is easy to miss the original show’s stars. In their report, Deadline gives viewers hope that some old favorites will make a guest appearance or two.

“I hear other That ’70s Show cast members, including Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher, are in negotiations to recur in the spinoff, which has a 10-episode order,” Nellie Andreeva writes.

Nonetheless, fans are excited to see the return of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith. The original stars are also credited as executive producers for the spinoff. The show’s format will also remain a multi-cam sitcom. It looks like the show’s creative team is sticking to its roots.

The Spinoff’s Character Descriptions

In addition to announcing the cast, Deadline is giving fans a sneak peek at what the show’s characters are like. Here are the highlights.

Leia Forman is both intelligent and snarky, like her parents. With a sense of adventure, she becomes best friends with her grandparents’ next door neighbor.

Gwen is Leia’s punk rock best friend. A leader at heart, she is both rebellious and loyal. Life gets more interesting with her in the picture.

Jay is charming and passionate about filmmaking. Bringing his camera everywhere, Jay likes to document the world around him.

Ozzie is the lovable sarcastic friend. With maturity beyond his age, he is learning to love himself as a gay teenager. His friend group always rallies behind him.

Nikki is the focused and ambitious girl. Her boyfriend Nate, brings her out of the stress sometimes. They pair well together, giving each other different perspectives on life.