‘That ’90s Show’ Brings Back Familiar Characters in New Set Photos

“That ‘90s Show” began filming on February 11th, and we finally have a glimpse into what the set looks like. The “That ‘70s Show” revival includes a live audience, and one Twitter user shared some stolen snaps from the Forman house 20 years later. The photos reveal that not much has changed in Point Place since the ‘70s, but there are a few upgrades here and there. The first photo features Kitty and Red Forman chatting at the breakfast table. While it’s familiar, the kitchen has a new table and a new wallpaper since the last time we saw it.

There’s also a snap of the live audience, and the official slate for the show. It reveals Gail Mancuso (from “Modern Family”) has involvement with the reboot. The final photo gives fans a look into the iconic basement where Eric Forman and his friends frequently hung out in the original series. It looks almost exactly the same as the first group of teens left it, but the couch is slightly upgraded. (Remember the ‘70s sofa that was held together with duct tape?)

Check out the photos from set below.

that 90s show set pics pic.twitter.com/ON5lSw1j6O — josh (@josh_kunis) February 13, 2022

Several Members of Original Cast Will Appear in ‘That ’90s Show’

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are the foundation of the Netflix spinoff, set 15 years after “That ‘70s Show.” It’s 1995, and Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, is visiting her grandparents for the summer. Several co-creators from the original series are playing a hand in this spinoff, so it holds promise to be just as iconic as the original. Additionally, both Smith and Rupp are serving as executive producers on the spin-off.

According to reports, several members of the original cast were in negotiations to appear on the series in recurring roles. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher all have the potential to show up in Point Place over a decade after spending time on set together. It’s unclear whether Wilmer Valderrama will play a part in the series. Danny Masterson will not be featured on the show whatsoever.

‘Sex, Drugs, and Rock’N’Roll Never Dies,’ Show Description Says

Things are moving quickly after “That ‘90s Show” was given the go-ahead in October of last year. A summary of the series was released via Deadline when the show was announced. “Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, who is visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” the description read. “Sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

For now, Netflix has only ordered 10 episodes of the show. However, if its success comes anywhere close to that of “That 70s Show,” it could be around for several seasons. There is currently no official release date for the show.