‘That ’90s Show’: How Far Away Is the Series?

That ’90s Show will bring fans back to the Forman’s basement–20 years after both the setting and the airing of the original show.

The series reunites Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman from That ’70s Show. Airing in 1998, that series followed teenager Eric Forman and his gang of rock-loving, pot-smoking friends. Nostalgic, quirky, and occasionally sentimental, That ’70s Show was a runaway success. Its cast included highly popular actors such as Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon, and Ashton Kutcher.

Red and Kitty were, of course, Eric’s strict-but-well-intentioned parents. Red was harsh and wanted Eric to wise up and be responsible, while Kitty was the adorable, doting mother who frankly, audiences wished they had. Additionally, the two were crazy about each other, which made for some of the series’ most heartwarming moments. The younger cast may have been popular, but the show wouldn’t be what it was without Red and Kitty Forman.

Netflix’s That ’90s Show picks up where the original series left off. Eric has now married neighbor Donna Pinciotti (Prepon), and they share a daughter, Leia, a fun nod to Eric’s Star Wars obsession. The series will follow Leia staying with Red and Kitty for the summer in Point Place, Wisconsin.

According to Smith and Rupp, the pilot has entered production. Its first table read occurred earlier this week. Both actors tweeted commemorating the occasion, with Smith saying: “Red and Kitty, teenagers, grunge rock…let’s gooooo!”

That ’90s Show will film between February 7 and April 30, 2022. Given time for editing and post-production, audience could stream the series as soon as the end of 2022.

Everything We Know About That ’90s Show

While there’s no word on whether Eric and Donna will return along with Red and Kitty, the principal cast of That ’90s Show has been announced.

Additionally, Netflix released a synopsis for the series: “Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

The young cast includes Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, and Ashley Aufderheide. Netflix also shared a description of all of the characters, which includes Leia Forman.

“Smart like her mom, snarky like her dad, Leia is craving adventure,” the character description read. “She’s just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents house in Point Place.”

Worth noting is that Donna and Eric were also next-door neighbors. Maybe her love interest lives in the former Pinciotti home?