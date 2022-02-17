‘That ’90s Show’ Is Already Bringing Back the Nostalgia and It Hasn’t Even Aired

That ’90s Show picks up two decades after That ’70s Show introduced audiences to the alternative teens of Point Place, Wisconsin.

The much-anticipated sequel series reunites original cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. Airing in 1998, That ’70s Show followed teenager Eric Forman and his gang of rock-loving, pot-smoking friends. The show launched the careers of actors such as Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon, and Ashton Kutcher.

Smith and Rupp played Red and Kitty, Eric’s strict-but-loving parents. Many of the series biggest laughs came from them, and their romance made for some quirky and sweet moments. While the younger cast defined the show, Smith and Rupp certainly carried it.

Recently, the first glances at the set hit the internet. In a since-deleted post, boom operator Ross Deane shared a few shots of the set. Fans will recognize the kitchen and basement settings immediately. Gone are the iconic wallpaper and ’70s style furniture. Instead we have the pastels and florals you’d expect to see on the set of Rosanne or Home Improvement. Additionally, the basement now has newer furniture, including a chair similar to one featured in the living room during the original series.

It’s fun to see how the Formans have changed over the years. In a sense, it’s like walking into your parents’ house after you’ve moved out. Things are different, they’ve redecorated, but it’s still home.

Netflix Shares Details of That ’90s Show

Netflix’s That ’90s Show revisits a similar concept to the original. Eric married neighbor Donna Pinciotti (Prepon), and they have a teenager of their own, Leia. The series will follow Leia staying with Red and Kitty for the summer in Point Place, Wisconsin.

Additionally, the synopsis reads: “Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

The new cast members include Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, and Ashley Aufderheide. Netflix also released descriptions of each character, which includes Leia Forman.

“Smart like her mom, snarky like her dad, Leia is craving adventure,” the description said. “She’s just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents house in Point Place.”

While a release date hasn’t been announced, That ’90s Show is supposed to film from Feb. 7 to April 30, 2022. As a result, it will likely stream at the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023.