‘That ’90s Show’ Stars Share Behind the Scenes Photos of Production Start

Is anyone feeling particularly nostalgic lately? Well, good because we have new photos from That ’90s Show production.

The sequel series to the classic Fox show, That ’70s Show, everything picks right back up in 1995, Point Place, Wisconsin. And, there are going to be at least two very familiar faces. While not everyone is going to be featured in the new series that was in the old one, these two are going to be very important characters. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith are back as Kitty and Red Forman.

The original series ended in 2006. Now, 16 years later, production has started. We know because Ruppa and Smith were kind enough to share some photos. They take a look at what is going on behind the scenes currently. Everything is still very early in production it seems.

Back again😄The same but different. SO fun🤣 pic.twitter.com/YbytQS90AR — Debra Jo Rupp (@DJRupp) February 4, 2022

“Back again,” Rupp said. “The same but different. SO fun.” A script for the That ’90s Show pilot is sitting in her chair complete with a name placard.

“What’s that in my old 70’s Show chair?” Smith coyly asked on his Instagram showing the script as well.

It won’t be easy to make a comeback for the series. That ’70s Show was a huge hit. The show found a revival on Netflix a few years ago. There are a lot of big-name stars that were associated with the show that weren’t the big stars they are now when they first joined the cast. Just think, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon, and others.

That ’90s Show is set to bring back a familiar but new story. Will this be another, next door, a teenage romance-type story like Eric and Donna? Or something new and different?

‘That ’90s Show’ To Follow Leia Forman

So, are Eric and Donna going to be in the show? ell, probably not. But they might make an appearance. The way that this was written up, Kitty and Red are really the only reoccurring characters that need to be in the show. That ’90s Show won’t have Leia living and going to school in Point Place.

No, instead, the young Forman will be visiting her grandparents for the summer. There, she is set to come of age and develop as a young teen. She is looking for adventure and something new. So, in her new temporary home, she will find a new group of friends. Without the consistency of school getting in the way. there is going to be a lot of trouble to get herself into.

If this is done well, That ’90s Show could end up being a big hit. The first season was ordered for 10 episodes by Netflix. Is the magic going to be there again? Point Place is a special town and there is a lot for a young person to get into. Plus, there might be more than a few familiar faces pop up.