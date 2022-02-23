The Amazing Johnathan, ‘Freddy Krueger of Comedy’, Passes Away at 63

Comedian The Amazing Johnathan, known for his manic, shock-filled, and never predictable stand-up performances, died late Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas. He was 63.

The Amazing Johnathan, whose real name was Johnathan Szeles, was a staple of Comedy Central and performed often at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The self-proclaimed “Freddy Kreuger of Comedy” often incorporated gore and more bizarre elements into his comedy. He would drink Windex, pretend to slit his wrists, and pop out his eye and suck it into his mouth.

His wife Anastasia Synn said Szeles became “completely unresponsive” on Monday.

“The last thing I said to him was, ‘I love you, honey, I’ll be with you when you get up from your nap,’” Synn said, according to the Las Vegas Review. “We were feeding him oranges and strawberries. He was so peaceful. … He had the most pure and sweetest look on his face.”

Doctors diagnosed Szeles in 2009 with cardiomyopathy, a degenerative disease that slowly weakens the heart muscles. In 2014, they told him the disease had progressed, and he would likely die within a year. He opened up about that with a Las Vegas audience soon after.

“The greatest time of my life was spent here,” he said, according to the Las Vegas Review. “I made millions of dollars, I have two beautiful houses, and everything came crashing … Down, he said. “And I was told I have a year to live. … It’s not a joke. So. Um … I promised myself I wasn’t going to cry, but, it’s very scary. My heart is failing. My wife says it failed long ago. But it is actually failing, for real.”

The Amazing Johnathan lived nearly eight years longer, thanks in part to losing weight and better medication. Though, his health began to deteriorate rapidly in recent months.

“His decline was fast, but it also wasn’t. He is so strong,” his wife Anastasia Synn said. “He has beaten the odds for so long.”

Family, Friends Remember The Amazing Johnathan

Born in Detroit in 1958, The Amazing Jonathan began performing his mix of stand-up comedy and magic on the streets of San Francisco in the late 1970s. He appeared on Late Night with David Letterman and several stand-up showcase shows throughout the years. He established himself as one of the top headline comedy acts in Las Vegas shortly after moving there in 2000.

Several comics and entertainers posted memorials to him as news broke that he had died.

I'm losing my beautiful, brilliant husband. My beep beeps. He's not responsive & our home hospice nurses say he's at his end stage. He's medicated, not in pain & calm and snuggled every minute with me at home. Destroyed. I love u forever @theamazingj. I know that everyone does. pic.twitter.com/IeC086GQlM — Anastasia Synn (@SiaSynn) February 23, 2022

“My heart is broken,” comedian Penny Wiggins posted on Facebook. “One of my best friends, one of the funniest humans I’ve ever met. I loved him so very much and will never forget this wonderful, amazing, kind, funny, great person.”