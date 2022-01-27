The Beatles’ Final Live Performance Will Be Available to Stream Soon: How to Watch

The Beatles’ final performance as a band will be available to watch and listen to very soon. Here’s everything you need to know.

If you’re a fan of The Beatles, you should be sitting down. The band’s iconic rooftop performance will be available to stream for the very first time tomorrow, January 28. Marking almost 53 years since it was recorded, the final concert has never been put out in its entirety.

The Beatle’s final performance marked the end of Get Back, the 8-hour documentary about the making of Let It Be. The full docuseries is available to stream on Disney+ now. The full rooftop performance will be available to stream at midnight from Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe.

Tomorrow, the audio from the full rooftop concert will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms.

The production team behind Get Back thought long and hard about releasing the audio tracks. After hearing from fans, they decided that creating a live album was a great way to celebrate The Beatles’ musicianship. Giles Martin, “steward of the band’s recorded legacy,” says it makes the songs feel more intimate without the visual component.

“The film adds a new level of appreciation to the . It’s contextualized,” he says. “You listen differently [having seen it], probably with more empathy, in a way. Some of the performances are great, while some of the performances aren’t the best performances ever. But it’s historical and it’s got a vibe to it. People can tune in more with that vibe because they’ve seen what it was like up there. There’s something more intimate about listening to it.”

Where To Watch ‘Get Back: The Rooftop Performance’

Enjoy The Beatles’ final concert on the big screen. IMAX theaters across the U.S. and U.K. will be screening the 40-minute show on Sunday, January 30. This day marks the 53rd anniversary of the performance. All screenings will begin at 3 pm ET with a Q&A from director Pete Jackson.

The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ Tracklisting

The film and album include 10 tracks and various takes of well-known songs. For instance, fans will receive three versions of “Get Back.” They will also receive two takes of “Don’t Let Me Down.” Check out the tracklisting below and make sure you listen to the record tomorrow.

Track List

1. “Get Back” (Take 1)

2. “Get Back” (Take 2)

3. “Don’t Let Me Down” (Take 1)

4. “I’ve Got a Feeling” (Take 1)

5. “One After 909”

6. “Dig a Pony”

7. “Jam/God Save The Queen”

8. “I’ve Got a Feeling” (Take 2)

9. “Don’t Let Me Down” (Take 2)

10. “Get Back” (Take 3)