‘The Conners’ Casts Matt Walsh in New Role

Matt Walsh, who is known for his role as Mike McLintock on HBO’s hit series Veep, is reportedly set to star on ABC’s The Conners.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Walsh will be appearing in The Conners Wednesday night’s episode, which is titled Hot For Teacher and Writing a Wrong. The upcoming episode will make the first of a three-episode arc for the actor. Walsh will reportedly be playing a somewhat shy community college psychology professor where Lewy Goranson’s Becky attends school. Walsh’s character puts his education career at risk by starting an unethical relationship with Becky.

The situation is reportedly something that The Conners producers teased earlier this year. “Becky can’t seem to avoid trouble,” the show’s producer, Bruce Helford, explained. He also says the whole this is pretty problematic. “What makes it really interesting is that she’s an adult woman. So, it’s a really interesting dilemma for the both of them.”

Along with the student-teacher relationship development, Entertainment Tonight reveals that Ames McNamara’s Mark will be returning to public school in the new episode. Unfortunately, he struggles to fit in. Meanwhile, Sara Gilbert’s Darlene discovers what Mark has been doing to make a little extra money for college. She’s not happy about it.

‘The Conners’ Executive Producer Reveals What Fans Should Expect in the Upcoming Episodes

While continuing to chat with Entertainment Tonight about The Conners, executive producer Bruce Helford shared more details about what fans can expect from the sitcom’s upcoming episodes. While chatting about Ben and Darlene’s relationship, Helford stated, “They’re trying to live together more or less because he’s a part of the family in a way. But it’s complicated and messy and we love that.”

Although Helford doesn’t disclose why Darlene’s ex, Nick, was sticking around, he says that the character plays an “important” part in Darlene’s journey. “She seems to be searching for something and she’s having a hard time finding it.”

Helford also addresses Mark using pills. “That leads us into a few different things. You know, he has a boyfriend now. And there’s a lot of adolescent problems that he hasn’t shown signs of yet that are now coming to roost. We have great arcs for the rest of the season for him.”

The Conners executive producer turns his attention to Emma Kenney’s Harris and what she goes through in the upcoming episodes. “Harris has also got a big storyline coming up,” he declared. He also discusses Jackie meeting Logan’s mom. “She’s younger and very attractive, and that triggers a bunch of issues for Jackie.”

In regards to Katey Sagal returning to The Conners set following a car accident last fall, Helford said, “She was sidelined when she tried to tackle a car. We had to do a scene with her where she was only sitting down because she wasn’t really fully walking. We understand she’s pretty well healed up and she’s making her return to the family in episodes 14.”