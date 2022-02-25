‘The Conners’: Darlene and Becky Had to Make Some Tough Choices in Recent Episode

When it comes to family issues, The Conners covers just about anything that they can think of. Darlene and Becky did not have an easy time recently.

The Olympics have come and gone and now we have new episodes of The Conners and all of those shows that we love to watch. Ever since the Roseanne days, Darlene and Becky have been at odds and in trouble. In the recent episode, Sex, Lies, and House Hunting, the sisters are put into a moral dilemma.

With Becky in school, she is already getting into a sticky situation. Professor Glen Davis is played by Matt Walsh. The character has been in the show before. And once again, Becky and Glen are involved with one another. This is a strange situation because Becky is old, but her professor has a clear power dynamic over her.

Not to mention the two were immediately spotted while going out on a date by two other college students. So, how is this going to all work? If they can’t hide their relationship, and can’t be public, then there aren’t many answers.

The Conners also has Darlene in a rough situation. She is ready to get out of the house. She has been ready. However, that means getting a new house. And, she isn’t too keen on buying a new home. While Darlene and Ben try to fake their way into getting the home, things aren’t going to be easy. After some struggles, Ben offers to co-sign on the house so Darlene can get it. But, she turned him down.

It seems that the oldest child on The Conners just isn’t ready to take on that kind of financial commitment. Especially not with Ben.

‘The Conners’ Face Tough Episode Coming Up

When The Conners returns with another new episode, things aren’t going to be easy. There is a viewer discretion-advised warning on the upcoming episode. Titled, Triggered this episode deals with a very sensitive topic. Shootings. The family will have to deal with a shooting in the neighborhood and the fallout.

“This special edition of The Conners continues the show’s legacy of handling difficult subjects,” the synopsis says. “When the family is locked down in their home due to a shooting incident in the neighborhood. Viewer discretion will be advised.” ABC is going to have the episode air on March 2, that’s next Wednesday for those that don’t know. It will be at 9:00 PM EST.

That isn’t going to be an easy situation to handle. The Conners never shy away from real-life events. So, it makes sense that this would be an episode. How will the family come out on the other side of things? Tune in and find out.