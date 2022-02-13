‘The Conners’ Delayed Due to Schedule Shakeup: Here’s Why

Over the last few weeks, many of our favorite television series has been on a temporary hiatus as the 2022 Winter Olympics continue to air. Now, in the latest of delays, “The Conners,” ABC‘s “Roseanne” spin-off, has been added to the ongoing schedule shake-up.

According to Express, “The Conners,” alongside numerous other fan-favorite series, will return after the Winter Olympics concludes. The final games take place on Sunday, February 20th.

Further, the outlet reports “The Conners” are only one of a handful of ABC series that became delayed during the international sporting event.

The delays and scheduling shake-ups have resulted in major disappointment among viewers. However, network representatives across the board made the major decision in order to avoid a significant drop in viewership. Many series would have suffered in ratings as the outlet reports viewers internationally have tuned in to watch the Olympics.

The last new episode of “The Conners” aired on Wednesday, February 2nd. While viewers remain disappointed at the series’ hiatus, we see some irony as the spin-off saw initial backlash following the cancelation of its flagship show, “Roseanne.”

“Roseanne,” first aired in 1988 and concluded in 1997. However, it saw abrupt removal from the air following controversial comments made by the series’ star. At the time, fans of the original show threatened to tune out during “The Conners” emergence.

However, now, four seasons later, “The Conners” has seen major success, despite the absence of the show’s original matriarch.

‘The Conners’ Title Sequence to See Gradual Change

“The Connors” experience an ongoing hiatus alongside other hit series amid the Olympic Games. However, it’s not the only transition as showrunners teased the “Roseanne” spin-off may see a change within its title sequence.

As per the series’ showrunner Bruce Helford, “I think it’s gonna have to be updated.”

His reasoning is based on the fact “The Conners” actors all have varying schedules, making everyone’s availability difficult to coordinate.

Helford continued, “we haven’t had a chance to kind of get everybody in one place at one time.”

The issues persist as availability, due to the actors’ “other gigs,” becomes complicated.

As to when the update would take place, “The Conners'” showrunner said, “It would definitely happen before the end of the season if we’re going to do it.”

Further, in addition to an update to the series’ opening sequence, showrunners also teased some upcoming events for future episodes.

Most importantly, executive producer Kevin Caplan emphasized, “There’s going to be some big surprises coming into this season about where some of the Conners’ relationships go.”

The surprises come as he reminded fans the characters have “had a tough go for so long.” But now, he hinted they each have a chance to find happiness among everyday hardships.