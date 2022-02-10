‘The Conners’ Star John Goodman Talks Meeting His Hero

John Goodman is a legendary figure in Hollywood. The star broke out originally on “Roseanne” and now stars on its spinoff “The Conners” alongside a lot of those familiar faces. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Goodman revealed the time he met one of his heroes in acting: Al Pacino.

Indeed, Goodman said, “One of the great things about the business is that you get to meet your heroes.” Goodman told a story about how after he saw “Godfather II” he actually tried to call up Pacino. Of course, New York did not publicly list Pacino’s number so no such luck. However, later on, Goodman was able to not only meet his hero. He was also able to work with him. You can watch the full interview with Goodman on Vanity Fair’s YouTube.

John Goodman on ‘Righteous Gemstones’

Goodman has stayed busy of late. Not only does Goodman star in the “The Conners” but he also stars in the “Righteous Gemstones” on HBO Max. Goodman plays the head of the Gemstone household as Eli. It’s a very different kind of role, and he is surrounded by comedy legends like Danny McBride.

He told EW, “I was on a situational comedy that shut down about two days before I got the offer from Danny.” However, because that sitcom did not go forward, Goodman had an opening and an opportunity on the HBO Max program. He added, “So I had nothing better to do. [Laughs].”

The program just kicked off Season 3 on HBO Max and this season is all about Eli Gemstone’s past. Goodman had been more of a side character in the first two seasons, but this season is primarily about him and how he rose to prominence in the industry.

Goodman said, “In my own mind, I had previously written a bio for myself, and this surpassed anything I came up with; it makes all the sense in the world.” He continued, “Junior brings out a whole different side of Eli. Eli’s got a slightly different accent when he talks to Junior, and I noticed it in myself, I said, ‘—–, he’s going to West Memphis now.’ It’s a different sound and I just started doing it naturally with Eric. We hit it off from jump street. God, he’s a lot of fun to work with. And, initially, Eli wants to be as far away from that [history] as possible. A lot of his motivation is trying to escape his past, but he kind of digs it [Laughs]. He’s fairly comfortable there.”

So he wants to escape from his past, but he also enjoyed it. You can watch how it all plays out on HBO Max every Sunday evening as Season 3 continues for the network.